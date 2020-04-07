James King dead at 49, My 600-lb Life fans react

James King, who featured on My 600-lb Life, has died.

TLC used Twitter to confirm his passing and pay tribute to the father and grandfather who appeared on the series back in 2017.

King was only 49, and My 600-lb Life fans have been reacting to the news of his untimely death.

At the peak of his weight, James topped the scales at 840-lb. According to TMZ, who broke the news of his death, he died in Nashville, Tennessee on April 3, last Friday.

According to the report, King was in poor health, dealing with sepsis, cirrhosis, and kidney failure. James is survived by his wife, six children and 19 grandchildren.

James King on My 600-lb Life

James King was a Kentucky native who was also morbidly obese. His health was dealt a blow when he suffered a devastating fall seven years before his death.

In the first 2017 showing of his story, James said: “Things got worse when I was 42 because I fell, and I was so big the fire department had to come and get me up.”

King was on the series more than once. First appearing in 2017, he was later featured in a follow-up episode where he had to choose between orders from weight loss surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan and his new girlfriend.

Back then, James, even under Dr. Nowzaradan’s care, was bedridden and fighting a battle with cellulitis and ulcerative leg infections and had major organ failure in his liver.

It was in the “Where Are They Now” 2018 episode that Dr. Nowzaradan had reached his limit with James, and became exasperated with his lack of progress.

At the time, Dr. Now bristled at the excuses and what he called “lies” told by James and his girlfriend Lisa about the foods he continued to eat.

James was ordered to stick to an 800-calorie-a-day diet but he never kept to Dr. Nowzaran’s eating plan.

Tributes pour in for the My 600-lb Life star

TLC expressed their sadness at James’s passing as they confirmed the news of his death on Twitter.

Fans of the series have also been taking to Twitter and Facebook to share their feelings.

My 600-lb Life has been in the headlines repeatedly recently after several lawsuits were filed against the company that makes the show.

My 600-lb Life Where Are They Now? airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TLC.