James Kennedy talks growing up on Vanderpump Rules, ‘It’s been crazy’

James Kennedy talks about becoming a grown man throughout his time on Vanderpump Rules. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy has experienced plenty of drama throughout his time on the hit Bravo show.

After joining the cast in Season 3, James quickly became one of the franchise’s most polarizing personalities. Season after season, James’ partying, drinking, and explosive temper took center stage and often landed him in some serious drama with his castmates.

The same could be said for his romantic relationships. When James joined the Pump Rules cast in Season 3, he was in a relationship with newly single Kristen Doute. Their short-lived romance was heavily tainted by jealousy.

James’ drinking also landed him in hot water with SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump who ended up firing James for his drinking and continuously urged him to consider getting sober.

Eventually, the severity of his choices caught up with the DJ, and he made the decision to put his sobriety first and work on himself for the sake of his well-being and relationship with co-star Raquel Leviss.

Come Season 9, James and Raquel found themselves at the height of their romance, and the entire season featured the couple’s engagement and wedding plans. Unfortunately, the love wasn’t meant to last, and by the reunion filming in December 2021, the couple had ended their engagement and gone their separate ways.

Through it all, James has experienced significant growth, although some would argue not quite enough, considering he has maintained his short temper and is still seemingly incapable of thinking before he speaks when instigated.

While attending the grand opening for Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval’s new lounge Schwartz & Sandy’s, James reflected on how far he’s come during his time on the show and pointed out what a difference a decade can make.

James Kennedy discusses growing up on Vanderpump Rules

While speaking to Us Weekly at the event hosted by dailymail.com and TMX, James got honest about his time on Vanderpump Rules.

“I was, like, a 20-f**king-year-old little kid when I started,” he started. “I’m a 30-year-old man now.”

James continued to share that although he’s been through a lot over the years, and viewers have seen much of it play out on screen, he’s enjoyed his time on the show overall.

“Time flies when you’re having fun and it’s been crazy, but this season, honestly, it’s so fresh. It’s new,” he gushed. “And I feel like, after the pandemic, everyone’s just now a real motherf**ker. No one gives a s**t about feelings…It’s fun!”

James says Season 10 is ‘completely different,’ hints new season will be most ‘entertaining’

The SUR DJ also shared what fans can expect with the new season currently filming, and as expected, there’s sure to be no shortage of wild drama.

According to James, the upcoming Season 10 will differ from what viewers have seen.

“It’s completely different,” James shared. “It’s all fresh, and I think the true fans that have stuck with us since season 1 will, honestly, be very excited. You can always pick up the show and pick up from season 7 or 8 — where your best friend showed you or your husband’s wife showed you or whatever it is. But if you watch from the beginning to now, I mean, there won’t be a more entertaining 10 seasons.”

James added: “There really won’t. The whole story’s insane.”

Given all the personal drama several cast members have experienced during the show’s off-season, from Lala’s explosive split from Randall Emmett to Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s divorce, there’s bound to be no shortage of entertainment when the new season drops.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.