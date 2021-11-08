Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert’s son Reed took his first steps — see the adorable video

Jade Roper’s baby boy reaches a big milestone. Pic credit: @jadelizroper/Instagram

Jade Roper posted a video to her Instagram on Monday night, showing her son Reed, who is about to turn a year old, taking his first steps.

The Bachelor alum is sat on the floor holding Reed who swiftly walks out of her arms toward sister Emmy, who is giving him encouragement the whole time. The tiny tot looked super proud of himself while walking on wobbly legs.

Jade captioned the video, “WE HAVE A WALKER!! This was his third attempt, the first two he walked straight to Emmy when I was in the other room. How special she got to be a part of his first steps (and Daddy with the camera, good job, Tanner )!! I was hoping Reed would wait a little longer to walk, for my sake of having TWO boy toddlers in the house but he said, ‘Look out world, here I come!’ Haha. I’m so proud of him, these “firsts” are simply the best!”

Below that, she commented, “love how proud he is of himself!! Also that tongue! And Emmy’s sweet voice! Ugh just the best.”

Jade’s followers were super excited for the mom of 3, leaving encouraging comments. One follower wrote, “Oh! Jade the milestone. It is a huge one and I love Emmy’s encouragement for her baby bro.”

Jade opened up about postpartum depression back in March

Back in March, Jade talked about her experience as a mom for the third time on Us Weekly’s “Moms Like Us,” claiming she set up her body and mind, “to be in a better space for postpartum to hopefully, maybe, prevent postpartum depression.”

The former Bachelor star, who first appeared on Chris Soules’ season and later season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise (where she met her now-husband Tanner Tolbert) experienced postpartum depression after welcoming her second child Brooks.

In July 2019, she unexpectedly gave birth to her son in a closet, and says she thinks the PPD was due to “mostly the trauma from the birth.”

She described giving birth to her third child Reed as “redemptive,” opting for a home birth that she felt was more peaceful.

Jade and Tanner may be open to having a fourth child

As to whether or not the former Bachelor in Paradise co-stars will have a fourth child, things are a little more up in the air.

In March, Tanner spoke to People, saying, “I’d say I’m 10 percent open to the idea, whereas I think Jade is a little more 50/50. We’ll see who wins with the tug of war.”

It appears it may be Jade who wins, after she added, “Our family is perfect the way it is, but there’s also a little piece of my heart that thinks about maybe a fourth.”

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.