Jade Cline’s professional pics spark rumors the Teen Mom star already married Sean Austin

Teen Mom star Jade Cline and her fiance, Sean Austin, aren’t getting married until October, but her fans thought a recent set of professional photos meant they’ve already tied the knot.

Sean’s proposal to Jade played out during a Season 1 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Jade accepted, and since their engagement, the MTV star has been in full-on wedding planning mode.

Although their nuptials aren’t set to take place until this fall, Jade and Sean had professional photos taken recently that had many of her fans scratching their heads.

In the pics, which Jade shared to Instagram, the Indianapolis-based salon owner wore a white dress that very much resembled a bridal gown. Further adding to speculation that it was her wedding day attire, Jade added a veil to her ensemble.

The black-and-white images saw Sean clad in a suit as the couple struck a pose in the middle of a road. Sean dipped Jade in the first photo as they shared a kiss.

In the second pic, the couple posed on the sidewalk as Sean stared at his bride-to-be with a smile as Jade glanced into the distance with a serious expression on her face.

Jade captioned the photos, “Only 4 months and 16 days left till we say ‘I Do’ 💒 #Mrs.Austin”

Teen Mom fans question if Jade Cline and Sean Austin have already gotten married

Jade’s photos elicited quite a few questions, as many of her fans took them to mean that she and Sean have already tied the knot.

“So are you already married??” asked one of Jade’s Instagram followers.

Jade responded and clarified, “no, we get married in October.”

In response to another curious fan, who wrote, “Wedding photos before the wedding? Lol,” Jade’s fiance, Sean, showed up in the comments and set the record straight.

“These are not wedding photos fyi,” he wrote.

“Isn’t [it] bad luck for the groom to see the bride before the day in the dress,” wrote another one of Jade’s followers.

Once again, Jade cleared the air: “We aren’t married yet and this isn’t a wedding dress. My actual wedding dress doesn’t look anything like this. This is just a simple white gown.”

Jade and Sean are ready to tie the knot after a rocky start

It wouldn’t be a shock if Jade and Sean already became husband and wife — last year, Jade teased her Instagram followers in a Story slide when she told them she and Sean were in Sin City and wrote, “I mean… we were just in Vegas… who said we didn’t already.”

Jade and Sean met in middle school, and their up-and-down relationship has faced its fair share of challenges.

They welcomed their daughter, Kloie Kenna, in 2017, and after a few breakups, Sean got sober following a stint in rehab, and the couple rekindled their romance. Now, Jade and Sean are finally ready to start their happily ever after together.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.