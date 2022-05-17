Jade Cline’s BFF Chau poses in a thong bikini with a sand handprint on her butt cheek

Jade Cline’s best friend, Chau, poses on the beach. Pic credit: MTV

Jade Cline has played an important role on the show Teen Mom 2, and her best friend, Chau, has played a significant role in Jade’s life as the show has aired.

While Jade has had hardships and struggles with her parents and with her baby daddy, Sean Austin, and his substance abuse issues, Chau has been a constant in her life.

Not only has Chau been there for Jade, but she has also been there for Jade and Sean’s daughter, Kloie as well.

While Chau and Jade have traveled together in the past, recently, Chau went to San Juan, Puerto Rico, for her 24th birthday.

Chau, from Teen Mom 2, shows off her bikini body

Chau posted to Instagram to announce turning a year older. She also added a photo of herself in a neon pink and orange thong bikini, with her hair in dipped blue, long braids.

Not only did Chau post in this skimpy, tiny bikini on the beach, but she also completed her look and photo opp with a sand handprint on her bare left butt cheek.

Chau captioned her post and picture by saying, “My Birthday Suit Now Let’s Make A Wish (celebrate and cake emojis) #24 #birthdaygal.”

Viewers of the show showed Chau support for her photo

Teen Mom 2 fans commented on Chau’s photo to wish her a happy birthday and to give her love for her confidence and bikini-bod look.

One person wrote, “24 & FINEEEEEEE (heart-faced emojis),” while another stated, “happy birthday love (red heart emoji).”

Yet another fan had quite a bit to say, as they wrote, “Happy birthday queen – appreciate you more than anything and i pray for you to have the best birthday today and the rest of the week – may god bless you and yours and agin Thankyou for everything.”

Pic credit: @bankrollchau/Instagram

Jade brought her BFF Chau with her to Teen Mom Family Reunion

While Chau is celebrating her birthday in Puerto Rico, she also celebrated during Teen Mom Family Reunion with Jade, when Jade surprised her with an honor she had no clue was coming.

During the episode, Jade tearfully talked about how Chau has been there for her through thick and thin and can’t imagine her or Kloie’s life without her. She then proceeded to ask Chau to be Kloie’s godmother.

Chau was speechless and had no clue what was about to happen as she got teary-eyed and answered, saying of course she would and that she was honored.

Jade has also sparked rumors and speculation with fans as she has talked about how Chau will be her maid of honor when she gets married.

Sean and Jade are back together after Sean’s stint in rehab, and they seem to be doing better than ever before. Viewers are dying to know if there will be a proposal and wedding bells in the near future for the couple.

Teen Mom 2 fans love the friendship that Jade and Chau have together and hope they share many more memories together in the future.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.