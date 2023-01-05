Jade Cline weighs in on Teen Mom Family Reunion drama, says the issue is lack of phone communication

Jade gave her two cents on the TMFR feud between Ashley Jones and her co-stars. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom star Jade Cline says the lack of phone conversations among her castmates is the reason for their on-air drama.

Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion kicked off this week, and viewers quickly learned that Ashley Jones isn’t getting along with her castmates.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ashley and Briana DeJesus were involved in a scuffle that turned physical and was caught by MTV’s cameras and will air later this season.

It was also revealed during Episode 1 of TMFR that Briana isn’t the only one who has beef with Ashley. Young + Pregnant star Kiaya Elliott voiced that she has issues with Ashley.

After the episode, viewers and the TMFR cast took to Twitter to reflect on what they watched.

Jade was one of the cast members who shed some light on the feuds between herself and her co-stars in a series of tweets and replies.

Jade Cline blames lack of phone conversations for feuds among Teen Mom Family Reunion cast

Jade first replied to a tweet from a TMFR viewer who tweeted that the cast needs to “grow tf up!!!” calling their feuds “some stupid, petty, childish s**t.”

“Well when arguments bust out online and never get resolved THEN everyone gets put on a trip together … there will obviously be some issues that need addressed so everyone can move on lol,” Jade responded.

In another response to the same viewer, Jade noted that there needs to be “some type of conversation” when all moms get together in one house to film. She added that it’s “normal” to disagree with others but was “sad” that they couldn’t resolve this issue.

When the viewer tweeted that TMFR cast bickers for TV ratings, Jade pointed out what she felt was the main issue in not resolving their conflict.

“There isn’t communication via phone,” Jade tweeted. “That’s the issue.”

Jade said that the moms tried to discuss their problems privately, off-camera, but unsuccessfully.

“So that’s why as soon as people are in person, [there’s] an elephant in the room,” Jade added.

As Monsters and Critics also recently reported, Ashley was proactive in responding to the drama that is about to unfold this season on TMFR.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ashley told her fans and followers that it “isn’t worth” addressing the issues.

Ashley Jones and Briana DeJesus’ Teen Mom feud

It’s clear that Ashley and Briana’s feud is still ongoing — during the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 1 reunion, Briana refused to sit on stage with Ashley, blaming her “major” anxiety.

Briana and Ashley’s tussle reportedly sent them home from filming, and MTV’s production crews went on strike. Briana accused Ashley of spitting on her, which appears to be a truthful accusation based on previews from Season 2 of TMFR, in which Amber Portwood admits to being put off by Ashley hurling her saliva at Briana.

Ashley told her fans that Briana’s mom, Roxanne DeJesus, threatened to throw a chair at her mom, Tea, and bumped into her without apologizing, which she said started the feud. Since MTV’s cameras captured all the on-air drama, Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers can judge for themselves and see what went down.

Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion premieres on Tuesday, January 3 at 8/7c on MTV.