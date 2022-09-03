Jade Cline weighs in on Teen Mom Family Reunion brawl, calls Ashley Jones a ‘bully’

Jade got involved in the recent Teen Mom drama between Briana DeJesus and Ashley Jones. Pic credit: MTV

Jade Cline is the latest Teen Mom Family Reunion star to get involved in the recent feud between Ashley Jones and Briana DeJesus.

Season 2 of Teen Mom’s spinoff, Family Reunion, hasn’t even announced its premiere date yet, and plenty of drama has already been happening behind the scenes.

Two of the moms from the Teen Mom franchise reportedly got booted from filming for Family Reunion after a recent scuffle turned physical.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Ashley took to Instagram on Friday night to accuse Briana’s mom, Roxanne DeJesus, of getting physical with her mom, Tea Chapple. Ashley alleged that Roxanne threatened to throw a chair at Tea and didn’t apologize after bumping into her.

Briana said that Ashley spat on her, claiming “bodily fluids went flying all over the place,” and threatened legal action against her co-star.

Now, Briana’s Family Reunion co-star and BFF Jade Cline is speaking out regarding the incident. And, according to Jade, things didn’t go down quite the way they’ve been reported.

Jade Cline speaks on brawl between Ashley Jones and Briana DeJesus during Teen Mom Family Reunion

Jade took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend and said that she had seen leaked stories about what happened and that they aren’t “accurate.”

“Me and ALL THE GIRLS seen what happened,” Jade told her followers before sticking up for her friend Briana. “I’ve stayed in my lane a lot online but what y’all won’t do is act like bri was the problem. Ashley and her mother are bullies and don’t know how to act.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Jade continued, saying that she was “disgusted” by Ashley and Tea’s behavior and called Ashley spitting in someone’s face “nasty.”

Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Jade defends her Teen Mom castmate: ‘What happened to Bri was wrong’

Although Ashley claimed that she and her mom were the victims in the tiff, Jade said otherwise, “Her and her mom are not victims, they are aggressors.”

Jade claimed that she and the other cast members wanted Ashley and Tea to be sent home following the drama, but instead, MTV sent Briana home, citing a “this isn’t fair narrative.”

The newly engaged Teen Mom 2 alum continued, “What happened to bri was wrong and every mother here feels for bri and hates that this happened. Ashley is the common denominator. Spitting in someone’s face is nasty and p***y asf.”

Amid the social media jabs thrown at each other, Briana leaked Ashley’s second pregnancy, which she later confirmed in her IG Stories.

There is certainly a lot of drama headed Teen Mom viewers’ way, so be sure to stay tuned for the premiere date for Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Tuesday, September 6 at 8/7c on MTV.