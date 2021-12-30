Jade Cline sparks rumors she’s back with Sean Austin in new pics, Teen Mom 2 fans think they secretly wed

Jade Cline is seemingly back together with her baby daddy Sean Austin and Teen Mom 2 fans think they might have eloped. Pic credit: MTV

Jade Cline and her on-and-off baby daddy Sean Austin posed for family Christmas photos, and Teen Mom 2 fans think they may have secretly tied the knot.

Jade and Sean, who share a four-year-old daughter, Kloie, have a tumultuous history together that has played out on Teen Mom 2.

The couple was often seen arguing over just about everything while struggling with raising Kloie and dealing with Jade’s parents’ addiction struggles as well as Sean’s.

Jade and Sean have broken up and gotten back together more times than Teen Mom 2 fans can count, but it looks like they might be a couple once again.

Teen Mom 2 fans react to Jade Cline posing in Christmas photos with Sean Austin

Fan page Teen Mom Tea on Instagram shared shots from a recent Christmas family photo shoot that Jade and Sean had done with their daughter Kloie and their family dog.

In the pics, Jade and Sean look happy and healthy, as many Teen Mom 2 fans noted, especially pointing out that Sean looks as though he’s sober and looking healthier than ever.

Others, however, couldn’t help but point out how toxic Jade and Sean’s relationship has been over the years and saw the pics as a bad sign.

“Can’t wait to see the next season of this train wreck,” wrote one Teen Mom 2 fan who clearly isn’t rooting for Jade and Sean to make it work.

Another chimed in and expressed their concern for Kloie, “I feel so awful for their daughter. She didn’t deserve to be born into such a crazy family.”

“She can literally do so much better but go off 🤧,” commented another Teen Mom 2 viewer.

Did Jade Cline and Sean Austin secretly wed?

Something else that caught the attention of Teen Mom 2 fans was that Jade and Sean’s ring fingers were both strategically hidden, prompting them to think they had eloped.

“Ewww,” read another comment. “And looks like they may be hiding their ring fingers or maybe I’m just seeing things 👀.”

Another fan noticed Jade and Sean’s ring fingers too and commented, “At first I just thought co parent vibe but in last picture it looks like Sean is hiding a ring 🤔.”

Earlier this year, Jade and Sean sparked engagement rumors when Jade was spotted with a huge sparkler on her left-hand ring finger during a getaway to Las Vegas.

In August 2021, Jade was reluctant to give details about her relationship with Sean but told her fans that a lot had transpired.

“A lot of things have happened and things are different right now,” Jade said in response to a fan who asked how co-parenting was going with Sean. “Maybe I’ll share more in the future.”

Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8/7c on MTV followed by the premiere of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In.