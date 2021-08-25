Jade Cline shows off platinum blonde hair while filming for new season of Teen Mom 2

Jade Cline is sporting a new platinum hair color. Pic credit: MTV

Jade Cline is sporting a new look and she showed off her newly lightened platinum locks while she filmed for a new season of Teen Mom 2.

The MTV star has been pulling out all the stops to ensure she looks her best this year.

Jade underwent a Brazilian butt lift surgery, along with 360° liposuction as documented on Teen Mom 2 last season.

The 24-year-old mom of one documented her excruciatingly painful recovery — when she wasn’t asking production to turn their cameras off, at least.

Now, Jade is changing up her look yet again, and this time with a lighter hair color.

Formerly sporting a darker shade with strawberry blonde highlights, Jade showed off her new hair color in an Instagram Story.

Jade Cline shows off new platinum blonde hair makeover

Jade shared a Boomerang from inside her car, where she made a kissy face for the camera and smiled, close-mouthed, as she tilted her head and posed, showing off her light blonde locks.

“Back blondeee 😝” Jade captioned her Story.

Jade seems to be looking to show off her new and improved look for a potential love interest. She bragged about a “top tier” outfit she was wearing for a night out recently and asked where all the “good men” were.

The Teen Mom 2 star also revealed that she’s been working on losing even more weight and getting fit since her surgery, and is only five pounds away from her goal weight.

Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Jade spends time with Teen Mom 2 castmate

Jade has been hanging out with her Teen Mom 2 castmate Briana DeJesus, who made a trip from Florida to Indiana to spend time with her BFF.

Jade and Briana shared some pics and video of their excursions around Indianapolis, and even joked that they are a couple, while they filmed for the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.

Jade has admitted that she’s considered quitting Teen Mom 2, however. “Having cameras around during your low points can really suck lol,” Jade confided to her fans.

One of Jade’s low points was a scene where she and her baby daddy Sean Austin were having trouble disciplining their three-year-old daughter, Kloie, last season.

Fans of the show said watching Jade and Sean’s treatment towards their daughter was “hard to watch.”

The last Teen Mom 2 fans saw of Jade on MTV was during the Season 10 reunion special, where Jade refused to sit with her mom, Christy.

During the reunion, Jade also expressed her gratitude for her BFF Briana, whom she claims saved her life. Jade said that if it weren’t for Briana showing up to help after her surgery, she believes she would have died.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.