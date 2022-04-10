Jade Cline shows off killer curves in form-fitting all-black ensemble while filming Teen Mom 2 reunion

Jade Cline looked fierce in a sheer-sleeved top and skintight pants for the Teen Mom 2 reunion. Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Jade Cline brought her fashion A-game for the taping of the Teen Mom 2 reunion.

The 24-year-old reality TV star has been flaunting her new curves every chance she gets since undergoing a Brazilian butt lift and head-to-toe 360° liposuction.

Jade, along with her Teen Mom 2 castmates, are in California to film the Season 11 reunion.

Jade Cline serves looks at Teen Mom 2 reunion taping

Tagging her location as Los Angeles California, Jade shared two pics from the taping on Instagram over the weekend, which she captioned, “Lights ✨ Camera 📷 Action 💥”

In the post, Jade included two shots of herself from the reunion. For her outfit, Jade chose an all-black ensemble, complete with an extremely low-cut, sheer-sleeved, corset top paired with skintight black pants.

Jade chose white heels with transparent straps and wore her long, newly-bleached blonde hair parted down the middle as it rested at her waist and sported a matching white manicure and pedicure to complete the look.

Jade looked off in the distance in the second slide, surrounded by stage set up like a living room, with perfect lighting for an impromptu photoshoot.

Jade’s friends and fans gush over her reunion look

As expected, Jade’s friends and fans took to the comments where they gushed over her sleek look.

Kayla Sessler of Young & Pregnant commented, “DAMNNNN 😍👀😍😍”

“Ummm QUUUEEEENN 😍,” wrote 16 and Pregnant alum Nikkole Ledda.

“I don’t think you understand, I’m obsessed,” said one of Jade’s fans, with yet another writing, “Bombshell 😍”

“Okay, now! Applying pressure 😍❤🔥,” commented a fan who felt Jade set the bar for her Teen Mom 2 castmates’ reunion looks. Another comment read, “Girl you look fabulous.”

One of Jade’s Teen Mom 2 castmates, Ashley Jones, shared some footage from the reunion taping in her Instagram Stories.

Ashley shared video footage from behind the scenes where she zoomed in on an unknowing Leah Messer and her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley. In another slide, Ashley videoed herself on stage and her husband Bar Smith could be seen behind her, talking with the cast and crew.

So far this season on Teen Mom 2, Jade’s storyline has heavily focused on her relationships with her baby daddy Sean Austin and her parents, Christy and Corey. Sean went away to rehab, leaving Jade to care for their daughter Kloie while working full-time at her hair studio, causing her major stress.

Sean has since returned from rehab and has maintained his sobriety, which has proven to be a major factor in his and Jade’s success as a couple.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.