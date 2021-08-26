Jade Cline says the state of her mental health has her feeling like the ‘best version’ of herself

Jade Cline says her mental health is in a “good place” lately. Pic credit: MTV

Jade Cline of Teen Mom 2 shared some good news regarding her mental health and said she’s feeling like the “best version” of herself.

The 24-year-old MTV star has opened up about struggles in her personal life, most notably the relationships with her parents Christy and Corey and her baby daddy, Sean Austin.

Now, Jade wants her fans to know that she’s making strides when it comes to her mental state and says she’s the happiest she’s been in a long time.

Jade Cline tweets about her improved mental health

“I’ve seriously been feeling like the best version of myself, I look at life in such a different perspective and I feel like this is the happiest I’ve been in so long. ❤,” Jade tweeted to her followers.

Just one minute later, Jade then shared another tweet and said that she’s “so happy she could cry.”

“My mental health is at such a good place & it took so long for me to get here. I’m so happy I could cry y’all lol i’ve went through hell the last few years and I’m happy to say I made it and I’m genuinely happy where I’m at and with who I am ❤” Jade told her followers on Twitter.

Jade then immediately shared another tweet that read, “Sending love to everyone ❤❤”

Jade tweeted about improving the state of her mental health. Pic credit: @jade_desere/Twitter

Jade, who recently changed up her hair to a platinum blonde hue, also responded to one of her follower’s comments on the post and she quoted and retweeted it, along with her response.

Jade revealed how she stays in a good place mentally

Her follower asked, “what do u do to keep it in a good place[?]”

Jade replied, “Change my perspective in life, embrace myself, love myself more, be positive and uplifting to others and embraced my inner self.”

Jade responded to a fan who asked how she stays in a good place mentally. Pic credit: @jade_desere/Twitter

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Jade tweeted to her followers about going through some challenges in her life, but she didn’t elaborate.

“If y’all only knew what I was going through in life right now ..” Jade told her followers earlier this week.

Jade could have possibly been referring to, in part, her daughter Kloie undergoing dental surgery. Jade admitted to having a “mental breakdown” while watching Kloie be sedated for the surgery.

Jade faced major drama on last season’s Teen Mom 2

Last season on Teen Mom 2, Jade’s storyline revolved mainly around her Brazilian Butt Lift surgery recovery. After her parents disappeared for over three hours while trying to fill her prescription for pain meds, Jade cut ties with them.

At the Teen Mom 2 reunion special, Jade refused to sit on stage with her mom Christy and thanked her friend Briana DeJesus. Jade claimed that if it weren’t for Briana swooping in to help, she believes she would have died.

Lately, Jade and Briana have been spending time together and revealed that they are currently filming for a new season of Teen Mom 2. After last season’s dismal ratings, viewers were unsure if the show would be renewed.

Now, Teen Mom 2 fans can look forward to catching up with Jade and the other moms when the new season debuts.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.