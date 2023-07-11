Jade Cline rocks plunging crop top and Daisy Dukes to proclaim ‘obsession’ over Sean Austin

Jade Cline is just three months away from becoming Mrs. Austin, and the Teen Mom star can’t contain her excitement.

Teen Mom fans watched as Sean Austin popped the question last season on The Next Chapter.

Following a stint in rehab, Sean got his life in order and asked Jade to be his wife, and she accepted.

Since then, Jade and Sean have been planning for their big day in October and savoring every minute of free time together amid their busy lives.

The future Mr. and Mrs. took a moment out of their jam-packed schedules to pose for a sweet couple’s selfie, which Jade uploaded to her Instagram Story.

In the photo, Jade showed off her impressive 30-lb. weight loss in a crop top and black Daisy Dukes.

Jade Cline shows off her curves in a skin-baring outfit

Jade’s top featured a plunging neckline and a cut-out at her midsection with heart-shaped clasps holding the top together at the center.

Jade and Sean snapped a couple’s mirror selfie. Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

The 26-year-old reality TV star paired her top with matching Daisy Dukes, highlighting her long legs. Jade added a pair of black Converse hightops to her look for a casual vibe and wore her long, blonde hair down in loose waves.

Jade closed her eyes and made a kissy face as she snapped the pic while Sean planted a kiss on his bride-to-be from behind.

Jade tagged Sean’s Instagram handle in the image and captioned it, “Just reposting bc Im obsessed with you. 😭🥰”

The MTV star didn’t stop there and continued to gush over Sean online. Teen Mom’s official Instagram page posted a throwback clip of Sean proposing to Jade, and in the comments section, Jade boasted about how far they’ve come as a couple.

Jade gushes over her relationship with her fiance Sean Austin

“Awh we have came so far 🥹 just bought our second home together and getting married in October. ❤️✨,” Jade wrote. “We manifested everything. I’m so proud of us. We really put in the work to have what we have today. I couldn’t be happier! @sean.luc.austin.”

Jade continued to gush over her and Sean’s relationship in a recent post made by Teen Mom’s official Instagram page. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

With their nuptials just around the corner, Jade is splitting her time between wedding planning, raising her and Sean’s daughter Kloie, and working full-time as a stylist at her salon, Mane & Marble Studios.

Jade has found success with her salon Mane & Marble Studios

Jade, a licensed cosmetologist, specializes in blondes, vivid colors, and extensions at her salon in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana. Jade’s business has become popular, with over 47,000 followers on its Instagram page.

In addition to men’s and women’s hair color, cuts, and extensions, Jade and her team also provide eyebrow and lip waxing, all ranging in price from $15 to $189, depending on the service.

Jade’s upcoming storyline on Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

While Jade stays busy in her personal and professional lives, her storyline will continue when Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter debuts next week.

In an extended preview shared on Teen Mom’s YouTube channel last month, her tumultuous relationship with her mom, Christy, continued to play out.

Christy could be seen pushing a camera out of the way while she was being filmed in the car as she exclaimed, “I’m always a f**king problem!”

And Jade was filmed crying as she talked about their broken relationship, wiping away tears as she confided, “I just want to see her happy.”

In addition to the tears, there are plenty of happy moments shown in the preview too. Jade certainly has plenty to celebrate these days, with wedding bells in the near future, a solid family life with Sean and Kloie, and a prosperous business.

Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Wednesday, July 19 at 8/7c on MTV.