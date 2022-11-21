News Jade Cline reveals her Teen Mom BFF, dishes on more kids with fiance Sean Austin

Jade Cline opened up to her fans during a recent Q&A. Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram Jade Cline shared some details about her personal life with her fans, including which Teen Mom co-star is her BFF and whether she’s planning on having more kids with Sean Austin any time soon. With the first season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter underway, Jade recently answered some questions from her social media followers regarding both her on and off-camera plans.

Taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, Jade asked her 671k Instagram followers to “ask away” in a question box.

One of Jade’s curious fans asked her which of the other moms from the Teen Mom franchise she was closest with. According to Jade, she “loves” most of the other moms, but there’s one in particular whom she’s extra close with.

“We have different but special bonds. But [Briana DeJesus] and I have been close for years,” Jade shared, adding, “She’s someone I trust with anything. She’s a loyal friend and I’m lucky to have her.”

Jade flew from Indiana to join Briana in Florida to attend her lawsuit victory party, which viewers watched this season on The Next Chapter. She also joined Briana and her sister, Brittany, on Girls’ Night In to offer her feedback.

Jade and her fiance, Sean Austin, are parents to their 4-year-old daughter, Kloie Kenna. One question Jade received was regarding how many more children she’d like to have with Sean.

Although Sean would like to have more kids “asap,” Jade has other plans.

“I want to wait until after our wedding and when I’m ready,” Jade answered. She noted that pregnancy is “a lot” and adding a new baby to a family is serious business.

On top of that, Jade wants to finish her communications degree while she’s busy planning her and Sean’s October 2023 wedding, all while working as the owner of her salon, Mane & Marble Hair Studios, and giving enough attention to Kloie.

Jade certainly has her hands full these days. In addition to going to college, planning a wedding, raising a child, and running a business, Jade still finds time to film for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter and share her storyline with viewers.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.