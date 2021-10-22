Jade Cline responds to Teen Mom 2 trolls who call her a ‘disappointment’ to daughter Kloie, defends racy pics

Jade Cline shared some racy, cleavage-bearing pics and Teen Mom 2 fans felt she was being dramatic. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 fans have called out Jade Cline for looking “thirsty” after she shared sexy, cleavage-baring pics then complained about the internet “losing their minds.”

Jade underwent a Brazilian butt lift and head-to-toe 360° liposuction surgery, as documented last season on Teen Mom 2.

Part of Jade’s procedure included suctioning fat from certain parts of her body and repositioning it elsewhere, namely in her breasts, as an alternative to implants.

Since fully healing from surgery, Jade has been sharing sultry photos on social media, showing off the results of her excruciatingly painful procedures.

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline receives backlash over cleavage-baring pics

Staying true to form, Jade took to her Instagram Feed on Thursday, October 21, to share some racy pics as she modeled a hot pink and white tie-dyed bathing suit and cover-up set.

In the pics, Jade nearly popped out of her low-cut top, exposing major cleavage, causing some of her haters to leave comments about her being a “disappointment” to her daughter, Kloie.

Jade took to her Instagram Stories after reading some of the comments and had a message for her haters and @teenmomshaderoom_ shared screenshots on their Instagram Feed.

Jade Cline responds to haters who ‘lost their minds’ over racy pics

“I show some cleavage and the whole internet loses their minds lol,” Jade told her followers. “I’m 25. I’m a grown adult. No mother is a disappointment to their child because they have cleavage showing.”

Jade promised that a little bit of pushback from her haters won’t stop her from continuing to share sexy pics on social media.

“You people are some damn weirdosss. S/O [to] the hot mamas out there always showing love and having self love 💕 More hot girl pics coming soon,” Jade told her fans and haters.

Jade added, “I love how when I give you guys the same energy you give me you delete your comment lol don’t comment mean s**t and not be able to take it when I’m mean back.”

Jade has received mixed reviews about the results of her plastic surgery. In September, some of Jade’s followers noticed that her body looked “off” despite undergoing a head-to-toe transformation.

Teen Mom 2 fans also questioned whether Jade’s surgery was worth the pain and suffering she endured.

Not only did Jade suffer from agonizing physical pain, but emotional pain as well. She dealt with her parents, Christy and Corey, acting shady during her recovery.

While Jade sat home writhing in pain, her parents disappeared for over three hours while supposedly trying to fill her prescription for pain medication.

Jade also admitted that she felt she would have died if it weren’t for the help of her Teen Mom 2 castmate and BFF, Briana DeJesus.

Luckily for Jade, Briana swooped in and offered to help and Jade was able to recover in peace and quiet.

