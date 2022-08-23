Jade Cline is ‘proud of’ Teen Mom: The Next Chapter castmate Amber Portwood as she reflects on her life

Jade supported her Teen Mom: The Next Chapter co-star Amber Portwood. Pic credit: @jadecline_ and @realamberlportwood1__/Instagram

Amber Portwood has been struggling in her personal life lately, and her Teen Mom: The Next Chapter castmate Jade Cline showed her some support.

Amber has shared her personal life with Teen Mom viewers for over a decade, beginning on 16 and Pregnant before moving to Teen Mom OG as one of the original cast members.

Teen Mom OG viewers watched Amber’s struggles unfold in front of the camera, including domestic violence, substance abuse, and custody issues.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Amber recently lost custody of her son James, whom she shares with her ex, Andrew Glennon.

Although not surprising to many Teen Mom OG fans, the news was devastating to Amber, who released a statement following the ruling, which read in part, “I’ll never stop fighting for my children who I love more than anything.”

Amber has stayed relatively quiet on social media since the news broke, aside from sharing subtle messages about healing and hope. But recently, she took to Instagram, where she shared a professional throwback photo of herself sporting short, platinum blonde hair along with an encouraging message.

Teen Mom OG alum Amber Portwood says she’s a ‘work in progress’

She captioned her share, “When I look back on my life, I see pain, mistakes and [heartache]. When I look in the mirror, I see strength, learned lessons, and pride in myself. I’m a work in progress!”

With the new combined-cast Teen Mom spinoff, The Next Chapter, premiering soon, Amber has gained some new castmates from Teen Mom 2. One of those cast members is Jade Cline, who took to Amber’s comments section to support her fellow teen mom.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 alum Jade Cline supports Amber — ‘I’m proud of you’

“We are all a work in progress. We all have had our own issues in life but you’ve owned it and learned from it,” Jade told Amber. “The worst ppl are the ones who bring up your past 24:7 in hopes you don’t have growth. You’ve grown a lot as a person and I see you. I’m proud of you. Love you Amber. Can’t wait to see you this week! 💕”

In response to Jade’s comment, one of Amber’s 1.7 million Instagram followers pointed out what a good friend Jade is for supporting Amber and noted that the world needs more women supporting other women.

Jade replied to the fan, “Absolutely we do. Dragging others down and wishing negativity is terrible. The world lacks empathy. It’s sad but spreading positivity can remind others to be kind today. 💕”

Pic credit: @realamberlportwood1__/Instagram

Jade and Amber will premiere in the new Teen Mom spinoff next month, combining the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2. Joining Amber and Jade are their castmates Cheyenne Floyd, Catelynn Baltierra, Maci Bookout, Leah Messer, Ashley Jones, and Briana DeJesus.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Tuesday, September 6 at 8/7c on MTV.