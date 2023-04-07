Teen Mom star Jade Cline looked radiantly retro in a ’60s-themed ensemble.

One of Jade’s Teen Mom co-stars, Cheyenne Floyd, threw a sixth birthday bash for her daughter, Ryder, and Jade was in attendance for the soiree.

Jade took to her Instagram Story to share her look for the themed event, and she absolutely rocked it.

Jade snapped a bathroom selfie, showing off her outfit of choice. The MTV star opted for a pink and yellow tie-dyed catsuit with a crisscross halter neck and a plunging neckline.

The one-piece garment also featured a cutout under the chest, tied at the elastic bustline with a long string, and hugged Jade’s every curve.

Sign up for our newsletter!

To add to the hippie vibe of her ensemble, Jade added a pair of round-framed, John Lennon-inspired glasses with yellow lenses. The hairstylist and salon owner styled her blonde hair in a sleek center part and added two thin braids on either side.

Teen Mom star Jade Cline goes retro in a stunning ’60s-inspired costume

Jade accessorized with some oversized peace-sign hoop earrings and sported a classic and neutral French manicure on her long acrylic nails. She kept her makeup simple, with pink eyeshadow and a glossy pink lip.

Jade slayed a retro look for a ’60s-inspired birthday bash. Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

In another selfie share in her IG Story, Jade posed next to her fiance, Sean Austin. The duo smiled for the adorable snap, and Sean showed off his oversized sunglasses and gold chain, which he paired with a red t-shirt with a flower power design.

Jade and her fiance, Sean Austin, posed for a pic at the party. Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Another one of Jade’s Teen Mom co-stars, Kayla Sessler, shared a group photo on Instagram, also including Kiaya Elliott. The photo delivered another look at Jade’s ensemble, as well as Kayla and Kiaya’s colorful garb.

On TikTok, Jade recorded a before-and-after video, showing off the final results after getting glammed up for the party. The video began with Jade makeup-free and wearing black-framed glasses.

As she swiped her hand over the camera lens and reappeared on the screen, Jade was fully decked out in her ’60s-style apparel, looking gorgeous. The song Seeing Green played in the background as Nicki Minaj rapped her lyrics.

It’s not hard for Jade to transform herself from ordinary to chic. Not only is she a natural beauty, but she’s a talented hair artist.

Jade owns Mane & Marble Hair Studios in Indianapolis, Indiana

Jade owns and operates her salon, Mane & Marble Hair Studios, in downtown Indianapolis.

Jade specializes in “Blondes, Vivid Colors & Extensions” per her company’s Instagram bio. In addition to cuts and colors for her clients, Jade’s salon also offers extensions, waxing for underarms, lips, and eyebrows, scalp treatments, deep hair conditioning, and consultations.

Jade’s prices vary depending on the service and the amount of time required. Clients can book an appointment at ManeAndMarbleHairStudios.com.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.