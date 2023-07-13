Jade Cline feeling ‘super nervous’ ahead of ‘raw’ season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres next week, and Jade Cline is feeling apprehensive about sharing her storyline.

Last season on The Next Chapter, Jade celebrated some major milestones in her life.

Jade’s longtime boyfriend and baby daddy, Sean Austin, popped the question after he completed a stint in rehab and turned his life around.

Between wedding planning, raising her daughter Kloie, and running her thriving beauty salon, Jade has had plenty to celebrate and keep herself busy.

Teen Mom viewers will continue to follow Jade’s personal life during Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which airs next week.

Opening up about her storyline, Jade recorded an Instagram Story this week and admitted that she’s feeling “super nervous” ahead of the new season.

Jade Cline says Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will be the ‘most raw’ season yet

Jade looked casual and relaxed in the recording, wearing her hair in a messy bun and sporting a tie-dyed t-shirt as she recorded herself from her Mane & Marble Salon.

“So, [the] premiere of Teen Mom is about to air July [19],” Jade began. “I am so excited, but I’m also super, super nervous.”

“I feel like this season has been the most raw and, like, vulnerable I feel like I’ve been, which is saying a lot because I feel like a lot of my seasons have been just so honest and raw,” Jade said of her upcoming segments on The Next Chapter.

Jade also hinted at more family drama in her storyline, likely involving her mom, Christy Smith, who has been battling drug addiction for years.

The 26-year-old reality TV star went on to mention that viewers will get to see her face “real struggles” in her life, including “addiction and sharing stories of redemption.”

Although Jade is admittedly on edge about sharing this chapter of her life, she’s also looking forward to sharing what she calls “real-world issues.”

Jade will face some emotional family drama as she plans her wedding

With her upcoming October nuptials, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers will watch Jade plan her wedding while also dealing with a family crisis.

Per her bio on MTV, “Jade is in full-on wedding planning mode, but her mom Christy and dad Corey hit rock bottom and decide to go to rehab. To work through past trauma, Jade starts attending Al-Anon meetings to find more emotional support and understanding.”

Jade has certainly shared some vulnerable moments since joining the cast of Young and Pregnant, then Teen Mom 2, and now The Next Chapter.

While filming for Teen Mom 2, Jade underwent a Brazilian butt lift and full-body liposuction. Her painful surgery and recovery were documented by MTV’s cameras, as was the tense aftermath involving her mom, Christy, who went MIA for hours while supposedly trying to fill her prescription for pain medication.

Jade’s fiance Sean’s own battles with drug addiction have played out on the franchise too, showing viewers how much adversity Jade has faced in the past several years.

It looks as though there’s plenty of drama in store for Teen Mom fans, so be sure to tune in next week and catch the premiere of The Next Chapter Season 2.

Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Wednesday, July 19 at 8/7c on MTV.