Jade Cline defends castmate Briana DeJesus after Teen Mom critic calls her ‘toxic’

Jade Cline stuck up for her friend and castmate Briana DeJesus. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Jade Cline defended her friend and co-star, Briana DeJesus after critics called her “toxic.”

Jade and Briana became Teen Mom 2 castmates when Jade joined the cast in 2019, following Jenelle Evans’ firing.

Since then, the duo has appeared in several spinoffs, including Family Reunion, Girls’ Night In, and most recently, The Next Chapter.

Following the most recent episode of The Next Chapter, Jade spilled the tea during an Instagram Stories Q&A, inviting her followers to ask her questions.

One question from a curious fan asked the MTV star why she’s friends with Briana, calling her “toxic.”

Jade wasted no time defending her friend and castmate, telling her fans and critics that the “toxic narrative is played out.”

The 25-year-old mom to Kloie said that Teen Mom viewers form opinions of the cast based on the show, but they don’t know them personally, noting that what they see on TV doesn’t provide the complete picture.

“Bri has been a great friend to me for years,” Jade continued. ” Loyal and always there. Always.”

Jade went on to say that her and Briana’s bond “goes way deeper than the TV s**t” and acknowledged that Briana had made mistakes. But, Jade said, because their lives play out on TV, they’re judged differently.

“That’s my girl period,” Jade added before concluding, “She will always be a dear friend no matter what.”

Jade and Briana have formed a close bond since appearing on Teen Mom together

Briana showed her loyalty on national television after Jade underwent her Brazilian butt lift surgery. Briana allowed Jade to continue to recover at her Florida home so she could properly heal from surgery.

Following the June 2021 episode that detailed Jade’s painful surgery and recovery, she took to Twitter to thank Briana for showing up. Jade thanked Briana and her friend Shirley in her tweet and said, “this is what good friends look like.”

During the Teen Mom 2 reunion, Jade told host Dr. Drew that if it weren’t for Briana swooping in to help, she believed she would have died.

Briana and Jade’s friendship has carried over off-camera as well. The duo walked the red carpet together at the MTV Movie & TV Awards over the summer. Then, in October 2022, Jade and Briana met up in Beverly Hills, California, for some R&R while filming The Next Chapter’s reunion show.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.