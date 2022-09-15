Jade Cline defends befriending Jenelle Evans amid criticism from Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers

Jade says she has no beef with Jenelle and defended befriending her at Briana DeJesus’ party. Pic credit: Jenelle Eason/YouTube and MTV

Jade Cline came under fire by Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers after being friendly to her Teen Mom 2 predecessor, Jenelle Evans.

Season 1 of the latest Teen Mom spinoff, The Next Chapter, is underway, having aired its second episode this week, and already drama is brewing amongst the cast.

Viewers watched Briana DeJesus host her lawsuit victory party during her segment, which included Jade and Jenelle as guests. Jade said she wasn’t looking to be friendly toward Jenelle, telling Briana, “I don’t care to be her friend.”

Jade cited past derogatory remarks aimed at her and her family, made by Jenelle and her husband, David Eason. But once Jenelle arrived, Jade was friendly, greeting her and even doing her hair for the soiree.

Following the episode, Jade took to Twitter to clear the air about the “beef” between herself and Jade, telling her followers, “to make it clear me and jenelle never had any crazy ‘beef.'” Jade added that David was responsible for having “a lot to say” when she joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 to replace Jenelle following her firing in 2019.

Jenelle added that she “didn’t care” about the negative comments because she didn’t know Jenelle and David at the time and claimed they worked things out off camera. She said she wouldn’t hold Jenelle accountable for things David said years ago, calling the situation “not that deep.”

Jade Cline defends being friendly to Jenelle Evans amid their supposed ‘beef’

Pic credit: @jade_desere/Twitter

Jade’s tweet was met with opposition from several of her followers, who bashed her for being friendly to Jenelle after her and David’s past actions.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers slam Jade for befriending Jenelle

One of Jade’s critics slammed her, replying to her tweet, “It is that deep when her and her husband are openly racist and homophobic Jade CMON.” MTV fired David in 2018 for a homophobic rant on Twitter. Then, after he killed the family dog, Nugget, Jenelle was fired the following year.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Touching on Nugget’s killing, another one of Jade’s followers added, “And, ya know, he’s a dog killer,” while a similar comment read, “They are dog killers.” Another one of Jade’s critics simply replied to her, “You’re pathetic.”

Pic credit: @jade_desere/Twitter

Jade felt that she needed to defend her actions and replied again, this time telling her detractors, “Y’all need to chill lol she came to a party I was at and I was nice and we all had a good night. Nothing more, nothing less.”

Pic credit: @jade_desere/Twitter

During her brief cameo appearance on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Jenelle confided in Briana and Jade about the struggles in her marriage to David. The former MTV star was “fed up” that David had no job and that she was left to “provide for everyone” financially.

Although Jenelle won’t be making any more appearances on the Teen Mom franchise, she did tease her own reality TV show is in the works, one that her rep says will be picked up by a “major network.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.