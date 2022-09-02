Jade Cline confirms engagement to Sean Austin ahead of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premiere

Jade and Sean are engaged for a third time. Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Jade Cline confirmed that she is engaged to Sean Austin after previews for the upcoming season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter teased Sean’s proposal.

The super trailer for the inaugural season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter has dropped and it promises plenty of drama.

Combining the casts of the now-defunct shows Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2, The Next Chapter will showcase the storylines of eight moms from the franchise.

Jade will be joining the cast, representing Teen Mom 2, alongside her now-fiance Sean. The couple, who shares a 4-year-old daughter, Kloie, is in full-on wedding plan mode now that MTV let the cat out of the bag and Jade confirmed the exciting news.

Taking to TikTok, Jade shared a video that she captioned, “our happily ever after has just begun. So glad we [can finally] share this! Ill be Mrs. Austin October 2023 ❤️ we worked for this and im so proud of where we are. Love always prevails.”

Set to the song Possibility by Lykke Li, the TikTok showed Sean getting down on one knee as Jade stood before him, holding a dozen of red roses. The proposal took place on an outdoor balcony with MTV’s film crews nearby to capture the special moment.

Jade Cline and Sean Austin’s engagement captured by Teen Mom: The Next Chapter cameras

Jade could be heard saying, “Oh my, God, it’s so big!” as Sean popped open the ring box, sparking laughter from the crowd surrounding them. Kloie then joined her parents before Sean exclaimed, “She said yes!”

@jadecline_ our happily ever after has just begun. So glad we cam ginally share this! Ill be Mrs. Austin October 2023 ❤️ we worked for this and im so proud of where we are. Love always prevails. Get our Teen Mom newsletter! ♬ Possibility – Lykke Li

Jade shared a clip of her TikTok on her Instagram Stories, where she also answered some questions from curious fans about her engagement and upcoming wedding.

Jade, of course, shared an up-close pic of the ring, a pear-shaped stunner set in white gold. She told her fans that Sean “did sooo good” picking out her engagement ring.

One of Jade’s 656,000 Instagram followers asked whether she and Sean had set a date for their wedding yet. She answered, “Yes we have it will be October 2023.”

Jade reveals October 2023 ‘Gothic Victorian’ themed wedding

When asked whether there will be a wedding special, Jade was happy to answer, “Of course!!” As far as a theme for their fall nuptials, Jade shared that she and Sean are going with an unconventional one.

Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

“Gothic Victorian kind of theme,” Jade said of the wedding. “Super elegant but def October vibes.”

The engagement marks the third for Jade and Sean. Sean first proposed to Jade shortly after the birth of their daughter Kloie, then again during an episode of Teen Mom 2. However, Jade rejected Sean’s second marriage proposal.

Now that Sean has completed an intensive stint at an inpatient rehab facility, however, things between him and Jade are better than ever.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Tuesday, September 6 at 8/7c on MTV.