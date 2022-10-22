Jade Cline and Sean Austin meet up with TMTNC co-star Briana DeJesus for Beverly Hills getaway

Jade and Sean headed to California for a relaxing getaway. Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Jade Cline and her fiance Sean Austin met up with their Teen Mom: The Next Chapter co-star Briana DeJesus for a Beverly Hills, California getaway.

Jade is living her best life these days after recently getting engaged to Sean.

The couple, who brought along their 4-year-old daughter Kloie, recently left Indiana behind for a sunny California trip.

Jade took to her Instagram Stories to share some footage from their excursion and from the looks of it, they’re having a blast.

The Mane & Marble Hair Studios owner first shared a look at the relaxing rooftop pool from the hotel where she, Sean, and Kloie were staying.

Sean and Kloie headed towards the refreshing blue water surrounded by a bevy of cabanas in the first slide. Kloie was clearly enjoying the warm weather as she posed on the pool ladder in the shallow end, smiling from across the pool as Jade snapped a pic from her table, which she captioned, “Work hard, play harder.”

Jade geotagged her next slide, revealing that she was in Beverly Hills for the weekend as she smiled for a casual hotel balcony selfie overlooking the California skyline behind her.

In her next slide, Jade changed up her look from a comfy black tee to a plunging gold bodysuit paired with a blazer and matching pants with an elastic-tie waist. Jade tagged Sean in the pic, who joined her for the couple’s mirror selfie, looking healthy and happy.

Jade’s ensemble indicated the couple was likely headed out for a night on the town – her low-cut bodysuit with beaded embellishments showcased her curves, compliments of last year’s Brazilian butt lift, liposuction, and fat transfer surgery.

The 25-year-old MTV star wore her hair in a half-up ponytail, leaving several face-framing tendrils loose below her center part. The self-described hair artist kept her makeup neutral, opting for a light brown eyeshadow and a glossy pink lip.

Jade meets up with Teen Mom: The Next Chapter co-star and BFF Briana DeJesus in Beverly Hills

Jade was joined by her BFF and TMTNC co-star, Briana DeJesus in her last shot. The duo, both dressed casually for the photo, posed for the cute selfie, with Jade making a kissy face while Briana showed off her bright smile. “My love,” Jade captioned the share.

Jade and Briana became close after Jade’s BBL resulted in post-surgery complications and family drama. Briana came to Jade’s rescue and helped her heal at her home in Florida until she was ready to return to Sean and Kloie in Indiana. And as Jade put it, without Briana’s intervention, “I think I would have died.”

Jade didn’t specify the reason for her trip, so it’s unclear if it was strictly for pleasure, or for business. Often, Teen Mom reunion shows film in California, so it’s a possible reason for the trip.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.