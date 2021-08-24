Jade Cline and Briana DeJesus are hanging out together and filming for the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2

Jade Cline and Briana DeJesus are spending time together while filming for Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 castmates and BFFs Jade Cline and Briana DeJesus are spending time together and filming for a new season of the show.

After a season that garnered the lowest ratings in Teen Mom 2’s history, viewers weren’t sure if the show would return for another season.

Now, Jade and Briana have confirmed that filming for a new season is underway and they’re spending some time together while they’re at it.

Jade Cline and Briana DeJesus are filming together for Teen Mom 2

Jade took to her Instagram Stories to share a pic of cameras inside her car with the text, “#TeenMom2 Big things coming 😝” as she sat outside an airport, presumably waiting for Briana to arrive.

Just a couple of hours prior, Briana took to her own Instagram Stories and shared a Boomerang of the view outside her airplane window and added a gif of a hand giving the peace sign.

Based off Jade and Briana’s posts, Briana made the trek from Orlando, Florida to Indianapolis, Indiana to spend some girl time with her castmate and friend.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Five hours later, Briana shared more footage on her Instagram Stories, this time of takeout food on a table. Briana showed off the full spread and tagged Jade, as well as her sister, Brittany DeJesus.

Jade showed cameras filming for Teen Mom 2 and Briana flew to Jade’s hometown of Indianapolis. Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram and @_brianadejesus/Instagram

Briana tagged her location as Downtown Indianapolis in another slide that showed a coffee sitting on a table next to a bouquet of flowers.

Will Jade continue to film for Teen Mom 2?

The posts come on the heels of Jade complaining about filming for Teen Mom 2 and admitting to thinking about quitting. When a fan asked Jade if she ever considered leaving the show, Jade admitted, “Yes of course. Having cameras around during your low points can really suck lol.”

Jade has also refused to film on several occasions. After her Brazilian butt lift (BBL) and liposuction surgery, Jade asked the cameras not to film her, and instead, they only captured audio for most of her scenes.

Briana tagged Indianapolis as her location, where she met up with Jade Cline. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

Jade also angered Teen Mom 2 fans when she told the cameras to shut down production this season on an episode. Jade and Sean were having trouble disciplining their daughter, Kloie, and Jade asked MTV crews to put their cameras down.

There was another incident when Jade was moving and things got tense this season, so she had a camera manually removed from inside her home.

Jade and Briana’s friendship is the real deal

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Briana was a huge help to Jade after her BBL surgery. Jade believes that if it weren’t for Briana swooping in to help, she would have died.

When Jade’s parents curiously disappeared for over three hours while supposedly trying to fill her prescriptions for pain meds, Briana stayed with Jade as she suffered in excruciating pain.

Teen Mom 2 fans called out Briana after she came for Kail Lowry for not filming for the June 8 episode of Teen Mom 2. However, Briana didn’t call out Jade for the times she refused to film on the show.

Although Briana came to Jade’s rescue, Teen Mom 2 fans accused her of helping her only so she would have a storyline for the show. Judging from their relationship now, however, it looks like Briana and Jade’s friendship is the real deal.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.