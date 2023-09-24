Jackie Goldschneider teases ‘fantastic’ RHONJ season ‘without Teresa and Melissa destroying each other’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers aren’t the only ones tired of the Teresa Giudice versus Melissa Gorga family drama — their castmates are also exhausted.

Thankfully, it’s a new era for the franchise, and we won’t be subjected to the same tired storyline in the future.

Jackie Goldschneider recently teased that viewers will witness a “fantastic season” without the Gorga and Giudice feud.

She revealed that the two women have filmed scenes together, despite Teresa’s proclamation about never wanting to see Melissa’s face again.

A few weeks ago, the entire cast gathered for Dolores Catania’s yearly charity softball game, and we spotted Teresa and her husband, Luis Ruelas, along with the OG’s kids.

Melissa and Joe were also there, but the two sides didn’t interact while filming. So far, there haven’t been any altercations between the parties, and that’s just fine with Jackie.

Jackie Goldschneider says RHONJ is ‘fantastic’ without the Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice drama

Jackie has been close friends with Melissa for quite some time, but she recently made amends with her former nemesis, Teresa.

Luckily she doesn’t have to be in the middle since the women are staying far away from each other — at least when they can.

The mom of four discussed the upcoming season with Entertainment Tonight and admitted that Melissa and Teresa have “been in the room together” while filming the season.

“I will say, it’s a testament to the show that we’re having a fantastic season, even without Teresa and Melissa destroying each other,” said Jackie. “I don’t know for sure that we need that. It’s a great season.”

Meanwhile, for the second year in a row, Jackie has a friend role on the show, but the 46-year-old reasoned that she’s still “a main part of the cast.”

Jackie said being demoted doesn’t feel any “different” than when she was a full-time Housewife and reasoned, “However things are right now is how they’re meant to be.”

Jackie talks about her reconciliation with Teresa Giudice

We’ve noticed Teresa and Jackie supporting each other on social media — after years of a tumultuous relationship.

Jackie opened up about that during her chat and confessed that her anorexia recovery was a big part of her decision to reconcile with the OG — who spread a nasty cheating rumor about her husband a few years ago.

“As traumatic as the events with Teresa were, they brought me to the lowest point confessed the newly minted author, whose new book, The Weight of Beautiful, chronicles her battle with anorexia.

However, Jackie said moving on has been a big part of her healing process.

“Part of letting go of trauma was letting go of what happened with them, with the rumor,” said the RHONJ star.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.