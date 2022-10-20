Jackie Goldschneider speaks on the cast dynamics in upcoming RHONJ season

Jackie Goldschneider spills tea on RHONJ alliances. Pic credit: @jackiegoldschneider/Instagram

The Bravo universe has been buzzing about the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey for months, especially after Teresa Giudice’s wedding.

The cast seems to always have been split between Team Melissa Gorga and Team Teresa, and after the wedding fiasco, that has never been more prevalent.

Jackie and Teresa have had issues since the beginning. However, Jackie’s also very close with Melissa, so Jackie remains Team Melissa in the epic family battle but tries to remain undeclared publicly.

At BravoCon over the weekend, Housewives Super Fan and ET correspondent Brice Sander caught up with Jackie to ask her about the upcoming 13th season, and she spilled some insider tea.

Brice jumped right in and asked if the season would focus on who is Team Teresa and who is Team Melissa. Jackie said it wasn’t because “all of that real mess happened later on,” referring to the familial breakdown only days before the big wedding.

Jackie admitted she wasn’t privy to everyone else’s scenes, but to her, the season was relatively even until the last few episodes.

RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider reveals who was responsible for the family feud

“Nobody and everybody” was Jackie’s answer when asked who was responsible for the mess that the Gorga and Giudice families ended up in at the end of Season 13.

“It’s just two people who clash,” she said of Melissa and Teresa.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The two have infamously feuded long before cameras started rolling on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, indicating that the sisters-in-law just do not get along, and that likely won’t be changing. Jackie also admitted that she thinks the cameras intensify the hostility between the families.

Brice mentioned that it was shocking to see Jackie at Teresa’s wedding, considering they have spent four seasons at each other’s throats. Fans long suspected that Jackie would not get an invite, but Jackie revealed that her husband, Evan, and Teresa’s now-husband, Luis Ruelas, are great friends, and had it not been for that, she likely would not have been invited.

Jackie said that when she and Teresa were able to get to a good place, it stayed that way, and even if Jackie is close to Melissa, she knows it is a family fight, not her fight.

Jackie allegedly demoted from full-time Housewife to ‘friend-of’ status

So how much will viewers see of Jackie this season since her demotion to “friend-of”?

Jackie was tight-lipped and fake-coughed and kindly ended the interview when asked. Brice might have struck a nerve with the usually cool mom-of-four.

Frank Catania let the cat out of the bag in July when he revealed that Jackie had been demoted, but Jackie later came out and said that no casting decisions were solidified.

Viewers need to stay tuned to see where Jackie lands when Season 13 premieres in early 2023.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.