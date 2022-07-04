Jackie Goldschneider shocked by Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin’s feud

Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin are no longer friends. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider recently spoke on the surprising turn of events between Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania last season.

The once close friends had a falling out, and things got worse as time progressed. The two women had a faceoff at the reunion and were not able to mend their friendship.

Jackie recently dished on the feud between Jennifer and Dolores and confessed to being surprised by the demise of their friendship.

Jackie Goldschneider dishes on Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin’s feud

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a chat with Us Weekly and she talked about Jennifer and Dolores.

Jackie admitted to being shocked by the deterioration of their friendship and by their nasty reunion faceoff.

“I was surprised how nasty it got,” admitted Jackie.” I mean, they were really good friends…they always had their kind of like, ups and downs but they were really good friends.”

The 45-year-old continued to dish about the heated confrontation between the former friends at the reunion and said she was surprised–but not really– that Jennifer went for the jugular.

“On one hand I’m surprised that Jen took it so far at [the] reunion,” explained Jackie. “But you know she loves a good moment at the reunion…She likes to steal the spotlight at the reunion so I wasn’t surprised that she saved all her fighting words for there.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jennifer did save all the drama for the big day. Dolores said she reached out to try and settle things with Jennifer after their fallout but the mom-of-five told her to save it for the reunion.

However, Dolores wasn’t too happy with Jennifer for wanting to put off their chat just for the cameras.

“Save it for the camera fine, but have your peace with me and say it to my face before we get [there]” reasoned Dolores before the reunion.

Jackie Goldschneider speaks on her rocky friendship with Jennifer Aydin

Meanwhile, Dolores wasn’t the only one who had a bone to pick with Jennifer Aydin, she and Jackie have had a rocky relationship for years as well. Last season Jackie tried to have Jennifer’s back as she dealt with her husband’s infidelity coming to light, but their kumbaya moment was short-lived.

During her interview, Jackie admitted that going into the new season she wanted a clean slate with everyone, but there was still a question mark about a potential friendship with Jennifer.

“It’s just hard because Jennifer is very unpredictable sometimes,” explained Jackie. “So you’ll think that you’re getting along great and then something else will happen and you’ll say, ‘wait a second, I thought that we were friends,’ so it’s tough with her.”

The new season is currently filming so we’ll have to wait and see if anything changes.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.