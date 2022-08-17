Jackie Goldschneider ‘completely understands’ why Melissa and Joe Gorga skipped Teresa Giudice’s wedding

Jackie Goldschneider speaks about Teresa Giudice’s wedding. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram/@jackiegoldschneider/Instagram

Jackie Goldschneider enjoyed her time at Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice’s grand wedding a few days ago, but she’s not shocked about the absence of two notable cast members.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star teased what’s to come in Season 13 amid the fallout between Teresa and Melissa and Joe Gorga.

While the couple’s absence from the nuptials might have been a surprise to some people, Jackie noted that Joe and Melissa were well in their right to skip the event.

Although she couldn’t give away any of the details regarding what led to the drama between the families, Jackie expressed that once viewers see it play out, they will understand why the Gorgas made such a firm decision.

The 45-year-old also believes that the recent turn of events might be the final nail in the coffin for Teresa’s relationship with her brother and her sister-in-law.

The Gorgas have expressed that they need a break from Teresa after the role she played in a rumor regarding Melissa having an alleged affair. However, Jackie said she would not be surprised if Joe and Melissa took a permanent break from the mom-of-four.

Jackie Goldschneider understands Melissa and Joe Gorga’s decision

Jackie was a guest on Housewives Nightcap, and Teresa Giudice’s wedding was a topic of conversation.

Talks turned to the glaring absence of the Gorgas from the event, and The Real Housewives of New Jersey star explained why she wasn’t surprised by their decision.

“Knowing the lead-up to making that decision, I was not shocked at all,” confessed Jackie. “I completely understand and support them not having attended the wedding. It was the right decision for them, for sure.”

Similar to what Melissa said during our podcast, Jackie noted that there’s a lot more to the story than what’s been revealed in the press.

“A lot of the blogs get it wrong,” admitted Jackie, who later added, “You will completely understand why she didn’t go, and it will be very hard for anyone to say–in my opinion–she should have gone anyway.”

Is there hope for Teresa Giudice and the Gorgas?

During the interview, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star also responded to Melissa’s claim on her podcast that there’s no going back with Teresa Giudice after what happened.

“Unfortunately, I do think it’s true, I do…” said Jackie.” I just feel like there have been so many years of terrible drama between the two families, and at some point, it’s so toxic that you have to walk away, and I think that’s the point that she’s at right now.”

“But who knows,” Jackie added. “They always seem to go back, so I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s the end; I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s not.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.