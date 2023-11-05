Jackie Goldschneider admits Melissa Gorga ‘doesn’t like’ that she’s close with Teresa

BravoCon has officially kicked off, and the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast has been spilling the tea.

Jackie Goldschneider was the latest to open up about the interesting cast dynamics in the Garden State and confessed that she’s “not as close” to Melissa Gorga as she once was.

That has a lot to do with Jackie’s newfound friendship with Teresa Giudice, and the 45-year-old admitted that Melissa “doesn’t like” that they’ve become close.

Either way, it seems Jackie has tossed her old besties to the side after making amends with her former nemesis because her friendship with Melissa is the only one that’s been affected.

She is also on the outs with her former friend Margaret Joseph — although their issues are reportedly over Margaret wanting to take credit for Jackie’s recent book deal.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Either way, Jackie was been very vocal about where she stands with Margaret, and on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, she named the Macbeth Collection founder as her least favorite RHONJ castmate.

However, if you thought Jackie was done airing out her grievances against her once close friends, think again.

Jackie Goldschneider claims Melissa Gorga ‘doesn’t like’ her newfound friendship with Teresa Giudice

Jackie is enjoying her time at BravoCon, and she recently had a chat with Teddi Mellencamp on the Two T’s in a Pod podcast.

The mom of four was asked if she’s still friends with Melissa, and while her response was “Yes,” she confessed that they are “definitely not as close” as they used to be.

“I’m fine with Melissa,” she continued, “Listen if we’re gonna be honest, I think she doesn’t like that I’m close with Teresa. That’s the honest truth.”

“She tries not to let that show, but I think that’s true,” added Jackie.

Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga are ‘very confused’ by Jackie’s behavior

Jackie is not the only one throwing shade at BravoCon, her former besties are speaking out as well.

During a couple’s panel, Melissa and Margaret were asked about their relationship with Jackie.

“She informed me– which I didn’t realize–we’re not as close as I thought we were,” revealed Margaret. “So I took offense to that, and it went a little south.”

Melissa also confessed that she was “very confused” by Jackie’s behavior.

“A lot of the things she said just came out of left field and started to say, were just strange to me, made no sense to me,” admitted Melissa.

Meanwhile, this surprising new cast switchup should make for an interesting Season 14, and we’re just patiently waiting to see how it all plays out.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.