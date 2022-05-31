Ivan Hall says he twins with ‘lil sis’ Sierra Jackson

Bachelor Nation stars Ivan Hall and Sierra Jackson link up in Texas. Pic credit: @ivanbhall/Instagram

Recently, Bachelor Nation stars and Texas natives Ivan Hall and Sierra Jackson linked up with Bachelorette contestant Leroy Arthur.

Bachelor Nation has stars from all over the country, and the alum in Dallas formed a tight bond.

Ivan and Sierra have grown close, with Ivan referring to Sierra as his ‘lil sis.’

Ivan Hall and Sierra Jackson match in green

Ivan Hall and Sierra Jackson linked up in Dallas at Electric Shuffle, and they ended up wearing similar outfits.

Sierra and Ivan took a selfie together, showing off their pearly whites and matching tops. Both Ivan and Sierra’s outfits were long sleeve, collared, and featured a similar shade of green.

Ivan acknowledged their matching outfits, writing “Lil sis twinnin” over the photo.

Ivan and Sierra weren’t the only Bachelor Nation stars who got the green memo at the Dallas outing.

Sierra also took a photo with The Bachelorette Season 18 star Leroy Arthur as they put up a peace sign for the camera at Electric Shuffle. Both Sierra and Leroy wore green collared shirts.

Sierra Jackson rumored to join Bachelor in Paradise

Sierra’s “big bro” Ivan Hall experienced Bachelor in Paradise in the summer spinoff’s seventh season, and it seems Sierra might be heading to the island for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

Reality Steve recently dished on who he has strong reason to believe will be joining the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast.

While Reality Steve had more substantial intel on the men who will most likely be on Bachelor in Paradise later this year, Sierra was one of the women speculated to appear.

It’s been predicted that most of the women on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 will be from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, with several of the ladies already voicing interest in trying to find love on the island.

As for the men, Reality Steve expressed confidence that The Bachelorette Season 17 stars Andrew Spencer, Justin Glaze, and Michael Allio will be on Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelorette Season 18 stars Rodney Mathews, Olumide Onajide, and Rick Leach.

Reality Steve also reported that James Bonsall is likely to show up on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 after struggling to find love on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. It remains to be seen if James’ best bud Aaron Clancy will possibly be making a return as well.

For now, the cast list is not officially announced, but Sierra’s bond with Ivan means she can likely turn to him for any BIP advice.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.