Yara Zaya struck a stylish pose in a photo posted online, and not surprisingly, she was decked out in designer duds.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star vowed not to spend any more money on expensive labels, but she never said she would stop wearing the ones she already has.

We immediately zoomed in on the black YSL shoulder bag in the photo and her pink sunglasses from designer Alexander McQueen.

Those accessories were just part of Yara’s full ensemble, which included a black crop top and a unique pair of baggy jeans.

The lightly colored denim featured a cuffed hem and a deep side cutout at the waist. The interesting design sparked the interest of many Instagram followers, who questioned Yara about where she purchased the item.

The Ukrainian native also wore metallic pink heels and had her blonde hair flowing down her shoulders. Yara struck a cool pose with one leg against a wall while enjoying a lollipop.

She didn’t say much in her Instagram caption except to add three heart emojis.

Everyone wants Yara Zaya’s peekaboo jeans

Yara didn’t tag the designer of her jeans in the post, and it was the one thing that everyone wanted to know.

“Well [aren’t] those peekaboo jeans just the cutest!! 🔥” wrote one commenter.

“Omg i need to know where these jeans are from!🤩🤩🤩,” said someone else.

Another person asked, “Where are those jeans from?” and there were several others who wanted to know the same.

Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara eventually responded to the questions and noted that the broken waistband jeans — as they are called — were from Stella Dallas Boutique.

Yara’s pointy-toed pink shoes in the photo were courtesy of the same brand, and people also commented on the stylish footwear.

One person said, “Omg love the shoes. You look fabulous in anything.”

Another Instagram user added, “Forget the jeans…where did you get them shoes 🙌”

“Love your heels 😍🔥❤️,” said someone else.

Yara provided her followers with a look at the stylish heels on International Women’s Day when she posted a photo of her pink nails, pink sunglasses, and pink shoes.

“Happy international women day❤️,” she captioned the post.

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya uses Raf Five products

Yara Zaya promoted the skincare company Raf Five as she went through her skincare routine using her favorite products from the brand.

Yara’s favorite items included the Clear the Way Acne Treatment Pads, the Wash Away Gel Cleanser Acne Treatment, and the After Hours Moisturizing Lotion.

The Raf Five products consist of acne-fighting ingredients developed by a team of industry experts. The products are infused with pharmaceutical-grade CBD to prevent pimples and clear the skin.

The items range from $22 to $41, with bundle deals also available, and with “YARA25,” you can get 25% off your purchase.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.