Is Yara Zaya pregnant? Jovi Dufren sparks rumors with latest pic

90 Day Fiance viewers will likely be scratching their heads after seeing Jovi Dufren’s latest photo of his wife, Yara Zaya.

Jovi and Yara have become fan favorites in the 90 Day Fiance franchise and share much of their personal lives with their fans and followers on social media.

On Monday, Jovi shared a photo from his and Yara’s evening together, which was taken inside a restaurant.

Although there’s nothing unusual about snapping a photo inside a restaurant, Yara’s pose seemed suspect.

For the photo, Yara stood in front of a dining table, clad in a black crop top and a pair of paisley-printed palazzo pants. Yara looked gorgeous as usual in the shot, with her long, blonde hair flowing down her back.

Yara stared directly at the camera with a smile, and the positioning of her hands, along with a more protruded appearance of her midsection, made it appear that she could be sporting a baby bump.

Is 90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya expecting her second child?

The Ukrainian native cradled her stomach with one hand just below her chest and the other just below her abs, similar to a pose adopted by many pregnant women while showcasing their baby bumps.

Yara posed while cradling her belly. Pic credit: @jovid11/Instagram

Jovi didn’t provide a location or a caption for the photo, letting Yara’s pose do all the talking… and 90 Day Fiance fans will certainly be talking after seeing the pic.

However, although it’s possible that Yara and Jovi are expecting their second child, it’s not likely.

Yara shot down Jovi’s desire for a second baby

For starters, Yara made it clear during Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? that she was not interested in adding to her and Jovi’s family any time soon. The couple is already parents to their 2-year-old daughter, Mylah, who they welcomed in September 2020.

When Jovi brought up the idea of expanding their family, Yara said she would like to focus on her career for at least a couple of years before entertaining the idea.

“No, because I will be the person who will raise them. You’re always at work. No, no!” was Yara’s response when Jovi proposed having another child in an effort to repair their marriage.

Then, last month, Jovi reiterated Yara’s stance when he told his Instagram followers that having a second baby is currently on hold because he got “shot down” by his wife.

Additionally, Yara recently told her Instagram followers that if they see her in public and she appears to be pregnant, it’s not because she’s expecting another baby; she blamed her puffier-than-usual abdomen on eating too much chocolate.

“So, I look like [I’m] pregnant. If you see me in public, and my belly’s popping out, it’s not because I’m pregnant,” Yara explained. “This is chocolate.”

Whether or not Yara is with child remains to be seen, but from what she’s told Jovi, coupled with blaming her pregnant appearance on eating too much chocolate, there’s likely no bun in the oven at this time… at least not figuratively speaking.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.