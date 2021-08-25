Is Yara pregnant? 90 Day Fiance fans want to know if she’s having another baby after Tell All surprise

Fans want to know if Yara Zaya is pregnant. Pic credit: @YaraZaya/Instagram

TLC viewers can’t help but speculate if 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’s Yara Zaya is pregnant with her second child after an explosive tell-all.

Mylah’s mom shared her secret with viewers and her mother-in-law, Gwen that she had missed her period for a few months by the time filming started.

Jovi can’t handle two kids

Jovi Dufren has just about gotten over Angela Deem’s flashing incident when his wife dropped the bomb that she could possibly be with child. Host Shaun Robinson quickly asked if the couple were looking at expanding their family.

Yara spoke quietly as she revealed, “I don’t have my um..how you call it Jovi? Period already for a long time.”

Immediately Gwen asked her, “Yara, you pregnant?”

Fans were excited at the thought of Yara having another child, but there is no proof that the Ukrainian native is pregnant.

@Maria_Majesty wrote, “I don’t think Yara wants to know whether she’s pregnant,” after fans learned that the couple was purposely holding off on taking a pregnancy test.

Another viewer under the name @angellycuuh “Not me going straight to Yara’s Instagram page to search for clues to see if she is pregnant.”

Not me going straight to yara’s Instagram page to search for clues to see if she’s pregnant 🤣🤣🤣 #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/POKHGX5ciK — 𝒜𝓃𝑔𝑒𝓁𝒾𝒸𝒶 🌺 (@angellycuuh) August 23, 2021

But after browsing Yara’s page, there don’t seem to be any clues that the 90 Day Fiance star is currently expecting. She has openly told fans that she is far too busy and wouldn’t be happy to find out the test was positive.

Yara Zaya wants to move home to Ukraine

90 Day Fiance viewers learned that if the test did come back positive, she already had plans to move back to her home country. Since Jovi travels anyway, it would be easy for them to make Ukraine their hub.

For Yara, becoming pregnant with her second child would almost solidify that she would move home. But since she is still posting photos from the United States, it is safe to assume she is not planning for a sibling for Mylah anytime soon.

Yara, Jovi, and Mylah are currently on vacation in Flordia, where she has been posting updates of their family trip, complete with sunsets and dinners out.

If the aspiring influencer was, in fact, pregnant, viewers believe she would have been shouting the news from every rooftop since she has taken quite well to the role of mother.

Even though Jovi feels she is a “psycho mama” Yara would do just fine with two children under the age of two. It would be Jovi that would struggle to keep his composure but the news would almost ensure then a comeback for the next season.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.