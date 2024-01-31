Is Tori Roloff pregnant? LPBW star responds to speculation she’s expecting baby number 4

Tori Roloff teased a “fun” announcement, which got her fans wondering what it may be.

The Little People, Big World star was busy on Instagram this week, sharing with her two million followers that she and her husband, Zach Roloff, have something exciting in the works.

The mom of three took to her Instagram Story to make the announcement.

Along with a photo of herself, Zach, and their three children, Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah, Tori opened up her DMs to her fans and followers.

Tori invited her Instagram followers to guess what she and Zach might have up their sleeves.

Atop the photo of her family, Tori wrote, ” … so next week we have a really fun announcement coming down the pipe line.”

Tori Roloff shuts down rumors that she’s pregnant

In a Q&A box, Tori encouraged her fans to type something, asking them, “Any guesses?!”

Tori must have anticipated what many IG users would surmise because, under her caption, she was sure to add that she and Zach’s big announcement had nothing to do with expanding their family of five.

Tori and Zach Roloff will be making an announcement soon. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

“NO IM NOT PREGNANT,” Tori made clear in her post.

Little People, Big World fans play along, and guess what Tori and Zach’s big announcement will be

Tori and Zach aren’t expecting another child, but some of her fans had fun guessing what next week’s big news might be.

One of Tori’s fans asked, “You are getting another dog?”

Along with a photo of her family dog, Murphy, Tori clarified, “Hahahaha nooooooo,” and added, “Only room for one bear.”

Tori’s IG followers guessed what her big announcement might be. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Another of Tori’s followers asked whether she and Zach might be leaving their new Battle Ground, Washington, home.

“We love our home wayyyyy too much!” Tori answered, confirming that moving is definitely not on their radar at the moment.

When another Instagram user guessed that a trip to Disneyland could be the big announcement, Tori verified that they had a trip to her favorite amusement park on the books, but “that’s not the announcement.”

Tori’s fans continued to take guesses. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

One of Tori’s followers may have hit the nail on the head with their guess.

When they guessed that Tori was involved in a “collaboration of some sort,” Tori didn’t shoot down the idea but replied, “Okay but who should we collab with?!”

Tori has become a successful social media influencer

In her Instagram bio, Tori currently lists 456 Growth Talent in her “Collabs” section.

456 Growth Talent touts “Redefining The Influencer Landscape Through

Our Three Innovative, Cohesive Organizations” on its website and defines its mission “to build the future creator economy and grow remarkable brands.”

Being a famous reality TV family with a large reach on social media, Tori and Zach’s collaboration options are vast.

Back in May 2023, Tori surveyed her Instagram followers in a post asking them what they wanted to see her post more of, noting that she was ready to “step up her social media game.”

Tori likely listened to her fans’ recommendations, and her announcement could be a result of last spring’s post.

We won’t find out what the couple’s big news is until next week, but in the meantime, we can begin counting down the days until they return to the small screen for Season 25 of Little People, Big World, debuting next month.

Season 25 of Little People, Big World premieres on Tuesday, February 20, at 9/8c on TLC.