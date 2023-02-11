Is Tiffany Franco single again? Here are the clues

90 Day Fiance viewers recently watched franchise alum Tiffany Franco give love another shot on Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life. While she did have romantic success during and after the show, it looks like she is single again.

Tiffany went out on several dates, and one, in particular, made her very giddy. She went out with comedian Dan MacFarland, and the pair seemed mutually interested in each other until Tiffany made a decision regarding her on-and-off-again relationship with her South African husband, Ronald Smith.

The 31-year-old mom of two made the choice to go to South Africa to try and salvage their relationship, and she told Dan that was her plan before going.

Things didn’t work out in the three months she was in South Africa with Ronald, and by the time of the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All, Tiffany said she was done with Ronald. Ronald had an explosive episode while Tiffany was trying to relay what happened in South Africa, and he punched the camera he was appearing virtually on, further solidifying Tiffany’s feelings toward him.

Furthermore, Tiffany revealed that she and Dan had a date to see each other later that week after the Tell All.

Since then, Tiffany and Dan have been all over each other’s Instagram accounts and acting smitten. However, there are some clues that point to the fact that Tiffany is no longer seeing Dan.

90 Day Fiance alum Tiffany Franco is longer dating Dan MacFarland

Judging by Tiffany and Dan’s Instagram pages, it looks like Tiffany stopped following Dan, but Dan still followers her.

Tiffany also wiped any trace of her relationship with Dan off of her Instagram.

Today, she even went a step further and confirmed the status of her connection with Dan to a curious 90 Day Fiance fan.

When asked where “good guy Dan” was, Tiffany said, “We decided to stay friends :).

Pic credit: @tiffanyfranco_/Instagram

Dan still has photos of him and Tiffany on his page, but the latest one was from November 15, 2022.

What happened in South Africa between Tiffany and Ronald?

When Tiffany put the brakes on her budding relationship with Dan and went to South Africa to figure things out with Ronald, she was hopeful.

Ronald had pleaded with her beforehand, saying that he wanted his family back. Tiffany and Ronald share their daughter Carley together, and Tiffany’s son Daniel from a previous relationship, thinks of Ronald as his dad.

Little was shown on 90 Day: The Single Life from Tiffany’s time in South Africa, but during the Tell All, Tiffany said Ronald was still receiving money from his on-and-off-gain girlfriend, Lauren Fraser, while she was there.

Ronald did not set the record at the Tell All before his explosive exit, but Tiffany recently revealed the real reason why she went to South Africa again in the first place.

Through an Instagram video, Tiffany looked bashful as a voiceover said, “I try not to kid myself.”

Over the video, Tiffany wrote, “That one time I took my ex-husband back just to prove to his girlfriend that he likes me more.”

At the Tell All, Tiffany said she was already talking to a divorce attorney, but there has been no official word on the status of their marriage.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.