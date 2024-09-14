Below Deck has been a must-see show on Monday nights on Bravo for years.

However, the hit yachting franchise seems to have hit a snag that could land the franchise on hiatus.

For the past five years, a new episode of one of the Below Deck shows has aired on Monday on Bravo except for the occasional holiday preemption.

The schedule for Bravo airing the OG Below Deck, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and Below Deck Med has become chaotic.

Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht was pushed from the spring and summer schedule because of Below Deck Med Season 9.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now that the fall schedule has been revealed, Below Deck fans are in a frenzy about a potential looming break.

Is the Below Deck franchise going on hiatus on Bravo?

Bravo announced its fall schedule this week. Below Deck Med is in the coveted Monday timeslot for the hit yachting show. The problem is Season 9 of Below Deck Med only has two episodes left.

Yes, the season is wrapping up on Monday, September 23, and no new Below Deck franchise season has been announced as of this writing.

There is a possibility that a Captain Sandy Yawn wedding special will air, as well as a reunion. However, even if there is a wedding special and a reunion, those only add a couple of episodes to the Below Deck Med season.

By mid-October, Monday nights could be void of Below Deck simply because the network doesn’t have something available to air.

Below Deck Down Under Season 3 nor Below Deck Season 12 will be ready to hit Bravo airwaves when Below Deck Med ends. Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 was filmed over a year ago but got pushed back, likely due to the Gary King sexual misconduct scandal.

If Bravo and production haven’t figured out what to do with Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, we might end up with a brief Below Deck break.

Here’s what we know about the other Below Deck shows

Considering the worry over the Below Deck franchise going on hiatus, it’s time to look at where things stand with all shows in the series

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Glenn Shephard teased the Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans that Season 5 is coming.

Meanwhile, Captain Jason Chambers has confirmed that Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under has been filmed and is currently in editing

Below Deck Season 12 was filmed this past spring with Captain Kerry Titheradge at the helm again.

Even Season 10 of Below Deck Med has been filmed, so there’s plenty of Below Deck to keep fans entertained next year. In the meantime, here’s hoping fans get to end this year with Below Deck Sailing Yacht instead of a Below Deck hiatus.

Keep checking back with Monsters and Critics for all Below Deck updates.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.