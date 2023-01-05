Is Teresa Giudice’s Chanel bikini a fake? RHONJ star accused of wearing copycat designer duds in Mexico

Teresa Giudice is caught in another fashion faux pas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

If there is one thing Bravo fans know, it’s that Housewives love high-end designer fashion and love showing off a label. No one can work a basic logo tee like a Bravolebrity, but fans have come to realize that a lot of times, the designer items are total fakes.

The OG of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice, is a frequent offender of knock-off designer clothing and accessories, and social media has too much fun pointing out her crimes against fashion.

There are accounts dedicated to putting celebrities on blast for their obvious fakes, and Teresa is shown more than any other reality star. Tre and company are vacationing in the Mexican hot spot of Tulum, and she was busted in an obviously phony Chanel print bikini.

The eagle-eyed Ben T., who runs the account The Real Bad Fashions on Instagram, noticed that Teresa’s skimpy look was a far cry from the original and posted side-by-sides to prove it.

With the caption “We love alleged designer inspired swimwear here!”, followers dropped in to echo Ben’s take on her attempt to look high-end. He even tagged the location as Poshmark to really drive the point home.

Let’s take a look at some of the hilarious feedback Tre’s phony designer look is getting.

Fans think Teresa Giudice’s knock-offs are ’embarrassing’

Teresa does seem to be on vacation more than she is home, and @therealityb***h thinks that fake designer bikinis are Tre’s uniform.

Pic credit: @therealbadfashions/Instagram

Instagram user @reality_meals just comes right out and says it – Teresa is the Queen of knock-offs.

Pic credit: @therealbadfashions/Instagram

A user named @stupidhousewives thinks Tre deserves a compliment for her amazing body, regardless of what brand she is wearing.

Pic credit: @therealbadfashions/Instagram

Another user, @alison_ferrante keeps it simple – this is embarrassing for Teresa!

Pic credit: @therealbadfashions/Instagram

The Giudice girls were given fake Cartier for Christmas by step-dad, Louie Ruelas

All four of Teresa’s daughters – Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana – were gifted Cartier Juste Un Clou bracelets for Christmas by their mom’s new hubby, Louie Ruelas. But were they authentic? Internet sleuths think not.

Fans noticed that the logo inside the box was off-center and did not look like an authentic Cartier box. The actual bracelet is priced at $12,500 from a Cartier store and contains 32 diamonds set in yellow gold, but skeptics of the gifts think these could have easily been purchased “on 47th street”. One fan reminded the family that “money talks, wealth whispers.”

Either way, the young women were thrilled with their heartfelt gifts and took to Instagram to thank their stepdad for an amazing present.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns Tuesday, February 7, at 9/8c on Bravo.