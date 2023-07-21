Is Teen Mom star Amber Portwood dating former flame Dimitri Garcia? Here’s what we know

Is Teen Mom veteran Amber Portwood giving long-distance love another try?

Viewers watched as Amber began dating her Belgian-born boyfriend, Dimitri Garcia, during Season 9 of Teen Mom OG.

However, their relationship didn’t last, and Amber broke things off when she accused Dimitri of exhibiting controlling behavior.

But a source close to Amber revealed that the MTV star has rekindled her romance with Dimitri from afar.

Apparently, Dimitri has been a shoulder for Amber to lean on amid her custody battle with her ex, Andrew Glennon, over their 5-year-old son, James.

“Dimitri and Amber talk all the time,” the insider told The Sun. “She is taking things slowly, but he’s been there for her during a really tough time.”

The source added, “Dimitri has been her ear through the whole ordeal.”

Amber Portwood dumped Dimitri Garcia on Teen Mom OG for his ‘possessive’ and ‘controlling’ behavior

Amber and Dimitri met and began dating in 2020 after the father of two reached out to Amber on social media.

Then, the coronavirus pandemic put things on lockdown, and by 2021, the couple had broken up.

During the Teen Mom OG Season 9 premiere, Amber claimed that Dimitri was calling her incessantly during lockdown, citing it as the reason for breaking things off.

“I need to be aware of this dynamic because I’ve been in controlling relationships before,” Amber confessed during the episode. “He’s possessive from a distance. He needs to know what I’m doing all day, every day.”

Dimitri defended himself, telling Amber that he called and texted her multiple times throughout the day because he was thinking about her, missed her, and loved her “a lot.”

In 2021, Amber spoke with E! News following their breakup and shared that she had no hard feelings toward her former Belgian beau.

At the time, Amber hadn’t seen Dimitri in nearly a year but admitted, “I still have love for him, and we still talk. He’s a good guy. He’s a great guy. … You can’t throw somebody like that away for 11 months.”

Amber is involved in an ugly custody battle with her ex, Andrew Glennon

Since her breakup with Dimitri, Amber has been dealing with another issue in her personal life: adjusting to losing time spent with her son James after a judge awarded his father, Andrew, sole legal and primary physical custody.

James’s life in Indiana with Amber was uprooted, and he now lives in California with Andrew.

Most recently, Andrew filed an emergency petition to suspend all contact between Amber and James. Andrew alleged that Amber was drinking during her visits with James and that he fears for his son’s safety after the 5-year-old suffered a bloody lip while in Amber’s care.

The judge did not deem Andrew’s filing an emergency, and for the time being, Amber is still allowed visits with James. Amber and Andrew’s July 17 court date was canceled per documents obtained by Monsters and Critics, and the exes will meet again in court on July 27.

Amber has also asked the judge to dismiss Andrew’s emergency motion and that he pay her attorney fees, totaling more than $6,000.

Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.