Is Stephanie Matto trolling her fans? 90 Day Fiance alum claims to be engaged

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Stephanie Matto has people wondering if she’s trolling us with her latest engagement news. Yes, the popular YouTuber showed off her new man on social media and claimed that they are engaged.

It’s still unclear if this is the real deal or just a hoax for her new platform, which she has been advertising heavily. However, they claim it’s real and we’re still scratching our heads about what’s going on.

Stephanie Matto says she’s engaged

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star and her new fiance have been declaring their love for each other on social media. Stephanie has posted several photos on Instagram showing off her ring and her supposed new fiance as well.

“Thanks babe for the new ring…” wrote Stephanie in an Instagram story while showing off her diamond. She also added the hashtag “#engagedlife.”

Stephanie isn’t the only one showing off her engagement news on social media, her fiance is doing the same.

The former TLC star reposted a screenshot from her guy’s Instagram page where one Instagram user asked him, “Ummm is this for real?”

“It’s real we kept it on the DL because we didn’t think the world was ready,” he responded while sharing a coupled-up photo with him and Stephanie.

She also wrote a note on the screenshot and added, “I understand people are confused but Sock and I are very private.”

Is this engagment for real?

The mystery guy that is allegedly engaged to the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star goes by the name @yourwetsock1 on Instagram but his real name is Nik Stonestreet.

He has over 33,000 followers and has “actor” written in his bio. Oh, he also claims the be the “CEO of Tik Tok”–yes that’s in his bio as well.

Nik is also a popular YouTuber who is known for doing reviews about 90 Day Fiance — which would explain the Stephanie Matto connection.

Up until a few months ago, he was engaged to another YouTuber, Blair Walnuts and in August, she dished about the breakup in a YouTube video and admitted that they simply grew apart.

Now Nik is supposedly engaged to the TLC alum but we think it’s just to drum up views for Stephanie’s new platform Unfiltrd, where Nik is also a member.

They have both been teasing their videos on Instagram while urging people to join the platform to see them.

For now, Stephanie and Nik are still going with the engagement story and insist that they aren’t trolling us or making it all up.

Is Stephanie’s engagement for real, or is she trolling us?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.