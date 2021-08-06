Is Pauly D ready to marry? Jersey Shore star says ‘Who knows what the future holds?’

Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio reveals his future with girlfriend Nikki Hall and Jersey Shore. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation viewers get ready because Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio could be looking toward making a permanent commitment to longtime girlfriend, Nikki Hall.

The couple, who met during the first season of the MTV dating series A Double Shot at Love, are still going strong over one year after reuniting on the second season of the series. Nikki moved in with Pauly amid the coronavirus pandemic, and their relationship grew stronger.

Today they are reportedly rock-solid as a couple and are happy in their commitment to one another.

Nikki has appeared throughout Season 4 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and has grown closer to the core cast and their spouses. She has also opened up about her tough childhood and revealed her deep love for the professional DJ.

The low-key twosome keeps their relationship out of the public eye as much as possible, preferring to remain at home for quiet dinners. Nikki has followed Pauly on several of his out-of-town gigs supporting her beau but generally remains at home working on her own personal and professional projects at the couple’s Las Vegas abode.

Ahead of meeting Nikki, Pauly was in several committed relationships but lived a bachelor lifestyle. With Nikki, he has happily settled into domesticity. Will, he put a ring on it anytime soon?

Pauly D teased fans about his future with Nikki Hall

In an interview with Page Six, Pauly spoke of his relationship with Nikki and how his life has changed for the better as their relationship has evolved.

“Who knows what the future holds?” he said.

“We’re just taking it day by day. We have nothing set in stone, and we really enjoy each other’s company at the moment.”

Pauly was grateful that Nikki appeared to hit it off quickly with his Jersey Shore castmates of 12 years as he considers them his extended family members. This includes Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Cortese, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Angelina Pivarnick.

“I was shocked that they’re getting so close so fast, but I knew they would, and I’m just glad they accept her like family, and she accepts them as a family because having the whole Jersey Shore family meet Nikki was like a big deal for me because they’re part of my life,” Pauly said.

“They’ve been a part of my life since I can’t even remember now. It’s gotta be, like, 12 years now. So we’re actual family. And the fact that she gets along on that level — for me — that’s anything I could ask for.”

Pauly speaks of his future with Jersey Shore

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star revealed that it could be difficult to juggle filming for the MTV series and his work, including residencies at Harrah’s in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and The Marquee Nightclub and Dayclub at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada.

However, he plans to make it all work.

“It’s hectic,” he admitted to Page Six.

“It’s a lot. It is difficult, but we make it work because we do like a little getaway, a little vacation, and then everybody pops in. So we’ll film some of my tour as well anyway, because the way we film now, it’s sort of like the Housewives-style people call it. And then also we still take vacations together. So I’ll be a part of those. And then part of my Housewives-style is my tour, so it’s like the best of both worlds for me,” he said of his future with Jersey Shore.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.