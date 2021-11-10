Is Paul Staehle trolling us? 90 Day Fiance star shares video of himself running away, check out the responses

90 Day critics reacted wildly to Paul’s video of himself running to seemingly troll his haters. Pic credit: TLC

One of the things Paul Staehle became recognizable for during his time on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and Happily Ever After? was for running away when he got stressed and for his running style in general.

The fact that his run gets brought up a lot and sometimes made fun of was not lost on Paul apparently, because he posted a video of himself running down and back up a driveway to possibly troll his haters.

The video got funny reactions from followers who are very familiar with Paul’s run.

Paul Staehle posted a video of himself running

Paul posted the short video of himself running up and down a driveway and he didn’t add a caption explaining it.

In the video, Paul doesn’t appear to be running with a purpose and seems to just be running for the camera because he stopped once he got to the street and ran back before the video ended.

90 Day Fiance fans reacted in the comments to Paul’s video of himself running.

One person wrote, “Oh Paul…(laughing/crying emoji)” while another called the video very odd.

Someone else asked why he posted the video and another critic jabbed, “Tom Hanks did it better.”

Paul did have a supporter who wrote, “We need more running vids !!!! Uphills, in the forests …. Down the road ….”

Here is the history of Paul’s famous running scene

Most famously, Paul ran away from Karine into the woods in Brazil after trying to explain he had been arrested before and he wound up at a dirty sewage-looking river that he almost jumped into. The bizarre scene ended up being a dangerous and reckless move that ended with Karine’s phone being stolen by a man with a machete which was a memorable moment for viewers.

On Before the 90 Days, Paul ran away from production and the cameras when he was getting anxious over revealing his criminal record to Karine and her family. He ran around traffic in brazil while carrying luggage. He ran away from Karine again and into a chicken coop when she was putting pressure on him about getting a job. Paul was also filmed running to the medical clinic Karine was at when she was pregnant.

On Happily Ever After?, Paul was getting upset in the car with Karine, their son, and his mother when they arrived in America, and Karine took the baby out of the car seat to soothe him and Paul freaked out about the legality of the move. He bolted out of the car at a red light when they were close to their destination.

Viewers saw Paul run again. This time, after Karine, when she stormed off in anger at Paul’s irresponsibility.

Paul’s run has been criticized for being more of a waddle and there is a two-part dedicated video on YouTube of Paul running.

