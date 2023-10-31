Is Natalya leaving Below Deck Med Season 8? That’s a question that Below Deck Med fans are asking after seeing a preview for an upcoming episode of the hit yachting show.

Season 8 of Below Deck Med has been filled with toxicity, drama, and crew fighting.

Natalya Scudder has found herself in the middle of the chaos, especially after Tumi Mhlongo arrived to take her place as chief stew.

Despite calling a truce, Natalya continues to struggle on the luxury yacht, even with amazing charter guests like Roy Orbison Jr. and his family.

The reason for that has everything to do with Natalya being in an open relationship and her attraction to hunky Luka Brunton.

This week, Natalya and Luka got hot and heavy in her bunk just as her boyfriend AJ was calling, leaving Below Deck viewers wondering what she will do next.

Is Natalya Scudder leaving Below Deck Med Season 8?

The next on preview featured Natalya getting into an argument with her boyfriend over the phone about her Luka hookup. A flip of the scene has Natalya breaking down as she has a heart-to-heart with Captain Sandy Yawn about being on the yacht.

Natalya reveals that working on the yacht right now isn’t helping her mentally. The stew simply isn’t in the right state of mind.

Captain Sandy looks worried as all signs point to Natalya opting to leave for her own mental health and her open relationship. The captain no doubt will try to convince her to stay, but all signs point to Natalya making an early exit from Below Deck Med Season 8.

It’s no secret that Natalya’s relationship has been taking a toll on her this season. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Natalya admitted she didn’t want to be there, which caused her to have problems with Tumi.

There’s a chance Natalya stays because the other day, she shaded Jessika Asai. Natalya claimed she was a friend to Jessika all season in her diss. Now, that could have just been Natalya trying not to spoil her early exit.

If Natalya does leave, which it certainly looks that way, she may not be the only person leaving this season.

Does Captain Sandy Yawn fire someone on Below Deck Med?

The trailer for Below Deck Med Season 8 teased Captain Sandy has words for a couple of crew members.

She called out a crewmember for talking out of both sides of their mouth as well as yelling at someone for stirring the pot. Captain Sandy also threatens to leave someone on the dock.

It’s unclear who Captain Sandy is talking to, but it definitely gives the impression that someone gets fired.

Kyle Viljoen has become known for causing trouble, and he’s featured during that segment. Chef Jack Luby also pops up on screen during Captain Sandy’s tirade.

However, Below Deck Med fans know that the person fired sometimes ends up being the last you thought, or no one gets fired despite what the trailer teases.

At this point, anyone could go on Below Deck Med. Except maybe Lara Du Preez because Captain Sandy loves her, Haleigh Gorman because she just doesn’t cause drama, and Luka because the captain needs a bosun.

Stay tuned to find out if Natalya Scudder leaves and if any other Season 8 crew members have an early exit.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.