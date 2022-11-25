Is Natalie from 90 Day Fiance pregnant?

90 Day: The Single Life viewers are curious whether Natalie is with child. Pic credit: TLC

Is 90 Day: The Single Life star Natalie Mordovtseva expecting a baby? Here’s a look at what we know.

Natalie’s dating life continues to play out this season on 90 Day: The Single Life, and viewers have watched her try to find love with Josh after splitting from her husband, Mike Youngquist.

Natalie left Sequim, Washington for sunny Florida after her and Mike’s marriage continued to fall apart. While in Florida, Natalie struck up a relationship with Josh Weinstein, an LA-based CEO of a modeling agency.

The Ukraine native has been very open about her sexual relationship with Josh, opening up to producers about a hot and heavy night they shared.

“I really like Josh a lot and so I decided… I slept with Josh,” Natalie confessed during an episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, adding, “I was that moment, in his arms, and I forgot [sic] my name, you know?”

Although their physical attraction wasn’t an issue, Natalie wanted more commitment from Josh and felt he used her for sex. One reason 90 Day: The Single Life viewers are curious whether Natalie might be pregnant is a statement she made during another episode.

90 Day: The Single Life: Is Natalie Mordovtseva expecting a baby?

After admitting to having unprotected sex with Josh, Natalie was asked by producers whether she thought she might be pregnant. Natalie responded, “From one night? No. Can I? I don’t think so. No.”

The couple was hot and cold, and after Natalie learned that her ex-husband Mike helped her mom escape Ukraine amid the Russo-Ukrainian war, she flew back to Sequim to thank him and discuss the status of their estranged marriage.

Natalie got emotional during their visit and admitted to Mike that she wanted to give their marriage another try and even revealed that she was willing to move back in. Whether she and Mike will rekindle their romance remains to be seen.

Regarding her activity on Instagram, nothing seems to indicate that Natalie is with child. However, network restrictions would bar her from revealing such news while 90 Day: The Single Life is airing.

A recent post shared earlier this month shows Natalie in a video montage that doesn’t seem to indicate that she’s pregnant. In one of the shots, Natalie posed in front of a mirror for a selfie, sporting a crop top and a miniskirt, showing off her taut and toned abs.

We don’t have any clear answers about whether Natalie is pregnant or not, so viewers will have to wait and see if any such announcement is made, especially with this season’s Tell All right around the corner.

90 Day: The Single Life airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.