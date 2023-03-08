Is MTV using the kids of Teen Mom for ratings? Dr. Cheyenne Bryant weighs in

Teen Mom viewers have watched the kids from the franchise grow up on screen over the years.

The moms no longer reflect the title of the show, but most of their children do.

Most of the kids are teenagers now, and viewers have been following their personal lives since their moms were pregnant with them as teenagers themselves.

In recent seasons, some of the kids have shared their personal issues with audiences.

Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion saw Maci Bookout’s 14-year-old son, Bentley Edwards, join her and his stepdad, Taylor McKinney, on stage to discuss his broken relationship with his father, Ryan Edwards.

Amber Portwood’s teenage daughter, Leah Shirley, whom she shares with Gary Shirley, has also made an appearance on the show.

So, is MTV taking it too far and exploiting the young cast members on the show for ratings? Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, aka Coach B, weighed in.

Dr. Cheyenne Bryant talks about the kids of Teen Mom being featured on MTV

“I think that if it’s not done in a very protective, safe space way, it can [be exploitive] to film on-camera,” Coach B told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

As far as she’s concerned, Coach B thinks it’s okay as long as it’s handled appropriately.

“As long as the environment is safe…” she added. “If not, it could be something that could cause damage. It just has to be done right and be done very delicately.”

Coach B works with Bentley outside of the show and makes sure he has a “safe space” where he can talk about his feelings. She told the outlet that she and Bentley brief before and after filming, allowing him to voice what he feels comfortable sharing on camera.

Coach B has also implemented a way for Bentley to let her know when he’s feeling unsafe while filming. Bentley will give her a verbal cue to let her know when he feels uncomfortable sharing certain information on camera.

“So I have gone above and behind to make sure Bentley — and whoever I am filming with who’s a minor — is very protected, and that they trust me and that I’m advocating and showing up for them within their comfort zone,” Coach B said.

Ryan Edwards found himself in legal trouble after making progress in his co-parenting relationship with Maci Bookout

Teen Mom viewers were shocked when Bentley’s dad, Ryan, made a surprise cameo during the Family Reunion reunion, The Aftermath.

Ryan joined his ex, Maci, on stage, along with Coach B, to discuss their broken co-parenting relationship. The segment was filmed months before Ryan’s recent arrests, and at the time, Coach B gushed over how much progress he and Maci had made.

Bentley will likely be leaning on Coach B a lot more since the news of his biological father’s recent trouble with the law. As Monsters and Critics reported, Ryan was arrested last month for harassment and drug possession, and earlier this month he got arrested again, this time for allegedly stalking his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.