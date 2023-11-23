Is Malia White officiating Captain Sandy Yawn’s wedding? Below Deck Med alum weighs in

Below Deck Med alum Malia White has opened up about whether she will officiate Captain Sandy Yawn’s wedding to Leah Shafer.

Captain Sandy and Malia have been very close friends since they met on Below Deck Med Season 2.

Although Malia hasn’t been on the show since Season 6, she does keep in touch with the captain.

In fact, Captain Sandy will make an appearance on Winter House, which Malia currently stars on with Katie Flood.

When promoting her latest reality TV stint, Malia was asked about Captain Sandy and her upcoming nuptials.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It turns out Malia has some tea to spill on the subject, just days after Captain Sandy opened up about having her wedding on TV.

Is Malia White officiating Captain Sandy Yawn’s wedding?

Speaking with Us Weekly, Malia revealed that she initially planned to officiate Leah and Captain Sandy’s wedding.

“I was supposed to officiate it until someone stole my spot,” she expressed.

Malia didn’t share who bumped her out of the all-important position. Despite not playing a role in the ceremony, Malia has scored an invite to the event.

“[I’m] definitely going to the wedding. Captain Sandy’s always been a mentor and she continues to be and Leah is amazing. We see them quite often, actually,” Malia stated.

The “we” Malia was referring to is, of course, her and Katie, who became besties during Below Deck Med Season 6. They do pretty much everything together, including working on a yacht and launching a podcast.

Katie isn’t the only person from the Season 6 cast that Malia keeps in touch with. Malia shared she’s close with everyone except Lexi Wilson before revealing she’s spending Thanksgiving with Mzi “Zee” Dempers and Lloyd Spencer.

Would Malia White return to Below Deck Med?

It’s been two years since Malia was on Below Deck Med, and her Winter House stint has raised the question of whether she would return to the yachting show.

There’s no question that Below Deck Med fans are divided regarding Malia, but that isn’t what’s impacting her decision.

Malia has moved up the yachting ranks and is no longer a bosun, so that would need to be acknowledged on the show.

“I think if they’re ready for the first female officer [on the show], then I’m ready,” she shared with Us Weekly.

However, Malia made it clear she loves the yacht she’s currently working on with Katie and wouldn’t give that up for another reality TV stint.

Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White have remained close friends outside of Below Deck Med. Malia plans to be there when Captain Sandy ties the knot with her love, Leah Shafer.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Winter House airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.