Is MAFS star Miguel Santiago dating his castmate Morgan Bell?

Married at First Sight Season 15 had its share of villainous characters to choose from, but most viewers will agree that Morgan Bell deserves the title.

Her behavior towards her then-husband Binh Trinh sparked outrage from viewers, and since the season aired, she’s remained private on social media.

Morgan has made sure to distance herself from all things MAFS amid backlash from the show.

The other Season 15 wives have been on vacations and outings together, but we’ve never spotted the brunette beauty with the women.

However, it seems Morgan does have a relationship with at least one castmate, Miguel Santiago.

His marriage to Lindy Elloway has been over for quite some time. The former couple announced their divorce in 2023 so now Miguel is single and ready to mingle.

Morgan and Miguel recently enjoyed an outdoor adventure together in Hawaii, and now we’re wondering if they are MAFS’ newest couple.

Miguel Santiago enjoys a Hawaiin getaway with Morgan Bell

Miguel recently enjoyed a tropical getaway to Hawaii; interestingly, his former castmate Morgan was also on the trip.

The Season 15 alums enjoyed a muddy outdoor adventure at Kauai Backcountry, and they documented the moment for social media.

Miguel has fully recovered from his spinal surgery because the snaps showed them ATVing the bumpy terrain and then doing a bit of fishing during the fun day out.

One of the slides also showed the happy pair smiling for a selfie, looking wet and muddy.

“I like how I get progressively muddier in these pictures atv #kauai #hawaii #mud #dirty, Miguel captioned the post, tagging Morgan as well.

Are Morgan and Miguel the newest MAFS couple?

Before posting the videos on his main Instagram page, Miguel and Morgan caught our attention when the clip was first posted on their Instagram Stories hours prior.

Morgan’s IG page is private, but Miguel reshared the post where she talked about their outing.

The screenshot showed Morgan behind the wheel of the ATV with Miguel sitting beside her.

“Before @saintmigs let me drive,” she wrote. “Legit almost died…from all the fun.”

Miguel Santiago and Morgan Bell in Hawaii. Pic credit: @saintmigs/Instagram

This unexpected adventure makes us wonder if they are more than just friends; Morgan and Miguel have already answered that question.

After posting the video online, Morgan jumped into the comment section, writing, “We put the ho in homies 🤝.”

As if to drive the point home that they are only friends and nothing more, Miguel responded: “@missmorgan1337 sista from anotha mista 🤗.”

Pic credit: @saintmigs/Instagram

What do you think of Morgan and Miguel’s unexpected friendship? Do you think it will blossom into something more?

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.