Is Maci Bookout getting her own Teen Mom spinoff? Here’s why her fans think she is

Maci Bookout is making big moves in her life, and Teen Mom fans think she could be getting her own reality TV spinoff show.

The 31-year-old MTV star has been sharing her personal life with Teen Mom viewers since 2009.

Maci’s life has changed drastically since her early days on reality TV as a teenage mom raising her son Bentley while navigating co-parenting with her ex, Ryan Edwards.

These days, Maci is a mom of three and is married to her husband of nearly seven years, Taylor McKinney.

In addition to continuing to film for the Teen Mom franchise, Maci owns her lifestyle brand, Things That Matter (TTM). She recently launched the Expired Podcast by Maci Bookout & Natalie Gard.

In a recent Instagram post over the Memorial Day weekend, Maci announced that she has something “very exciting” coming.

Maci Bookout announces ‘very exciting news’ to come

The MTV star shared a family photo including herself, Taylor, and her kids, Bentley, Jayde, and Maverick. The group posed outside in the action shot, with Maci wearing over-the-ear headphones and holding a baseball bat, a dodgeball, and a frisbee.

“We have very exciting news coming your way soon!!! 🤪” Maci wrote in the caption, also tagging the team responsible for the photo, her makeup, and hair, and adding the hashtags #thingsthatmatter #howwasyourweekend #missjaydecarter #mrmaverick and #bennybaby.”

Maci added at the bottom of the caption as a preemptive measure, “- no we aren’t pregnant -.”

Maci’s 4.4 million Instagram followers rushed to the comments section to try and guess what she was hinting at. Knowing that baby number three was off the table, many guessed that it was a reality TV show of her own in the works instead.

Teen Mom fans are hopeful Maci is getting her own reality TV spinoff show

“I really hope you all are getting your own show!” wrote one of Maci’s hopeful fans.

Maci Bookout’s Instagram followers think she’s getting her own reality TV show. Pic credit: @macideshanebookout/Instagram

Another suggested a name for a spinoff show, commenting, “Life with maci!? Pleaseeeeeee.”

“I HOPE THEY GOT THEIR OWN SHOW,” wrote another.

What does the future hold for the Teen Mom franchise?

Since Teen Mom OG is now defunct and has merged casts with Teen Mom 2, Maci has continued to share her storyline on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which is slated to premiere Season 1B any day now. She has also appeared in Seasons 1 and 2 of Family Reunion.

Most of her segments on Teen Mom OG focused on her strained relationship with Ryan, but MTV fired him and the rest of his family in 2021. Insiders revealed that Maci was behind the effort and wanted her storyline to focus on her accomplishments rather than her troubled relationship with Ryan.

With uncertainties surrounding the future of the Teen Mom franchise, a spinoff focusing on Maci and her family doesn’t seem likely. But judging by the feedback Maci’s post received, plenty of Teen Mom viewers would be willing to watch.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.