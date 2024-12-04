Is Little People, Big World returning for Season 26?

Little People, Big World has been a fan-favorite reality TV show for nearly two decades.

The series debuted in 2006 and chronicled the Roloff family’s unique situation.

Matt and Amy Roloff, who have since divorced, are little people who invited TLC’s cameras into their Oregon home to document their daily lives.

Matt and Amy have four children: Zach, Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob. Of those four, only Zach is a fellow little person (LP) like his parents.

The show followed the Roloffs as they navigated life in a world that caters to average-sized people and educated viewers about the ins and outs of living as an LP.

The show centered around the children in its early years. Still, once the children decided they weren’t interested in filming any longer, the storyline focused on Matt and Amy and their new significant others, Caryn Chandler and Chris Marek.

The LPBW Season 25 finale aired on TLC on April 25, but the show didn’t definitively state whether it would be the last season.

Little People, Big World sources say the series isn’t returning to TLC

While TLC has yet to speak on whether Season 26 is in the works, some LPBW insiders have chimed in, claiming the long-running series has finally ended.

One such source told In Touch that LPBW was canceled after 25 seasons on the air.

The tipster added that most of the Roloffs felt “relieved” they were no longer filming, except Matt Roloff, who reportedly wanted to return for one more season.

“Everyone else was done a long time ago,” the source told the outlet.

The end of LPBW has ‘been a long time coming’

Another source, who spoke with The Sun, claimed, “Little People is done. They were going to end the show before doing the weddings. It’s been a long time coming.”

“It doesn’t really have anything to do with the cast members,” the insider continued, “But many had been ready for it to be over and aren’t too sad it’s come to an end.”

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in May 2024, Matt revealed that he had yet to receive a call from network executives regarding Season 26 of LPBW.

Neither Matt nor Amy have spoken about Season 26 or offered any hints they’ve been filming behind the scenes in recent months.

The Roloff children opted out of sharing their lives publicly

Purportedly, the decision to stop filming was partly due to the Roloffs refraining from airing their dirty laundry.

Matt’s battle with his twin sons, Jeremy and Zach, over purchasing the family’s farm became a recurring storyline.

Zach no longer wanted the father-and-son clash to be public knowledge, calling his exit from reality television a “tough decision.”

Tori and Zach Roloff officially announced their exit from LPBW earlier this year, leaving viewers curious about the show’s future.

During a Raising Heights podcast episode, Tori and Zach told their fans and listeners, “There were moments in reality TV that we loved and moments that we didn’t, but overall, we’re grateful to our crew and our producer, and we’re excited for our next chapter!”

Tori and Zach also mentioned that their eldest child, Jackson, was uncomfortable filming for LPBW, which contributed to their decision to leave reality television.

There haven’t been any clues that the cast of LPBW was filming for a new season

Ahead of Season 25, eagle-eyed LPBW fans had spotted clues the Roloffs were filming.

But the same can’t be said this year, inferring that Season 26 is not in the works.

Season 26 wouldn’t include any of the Roloffs’ children or grandchildren, leaving Amy, Matt, Caryn, and Chris’s storylines as the main plot.

LPBW viewers were curious whether Matt and Caryn’s impending nuptials would air on the show like Amy and Chris’ wedding did, but there hasn’t been any mention of an upcoming wedding special.

The uncertainty leaves us wondering: Would LPBW fans be interested in another season of the show? And is there more to the Roloffs’ story, or did it end on good terms?

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus on TLC.