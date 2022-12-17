Is Leah Messer leaving the Teen Mom franchise? Here’s what we know

Leah has sparked rumors that she’s through with Teen Mom. Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

Leah Messer has Teen Mom fans wondering whether she’s no longer filming for the franchise.

Leah has been sharing her storyline with Teen Mom viewers since 2010, when she joined the cast of 16 and Pregnant before graduating to Teen Mom 2 in 2011. Leah joined the cast of several spinoffs, including Season 1 of Family Reunion, Girls’ Night In, and most recently, The Next Chapter.

As Monsters and Critics reported, MTV released the trailer for Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion, debuting January 3.

In the preview clip, many of the moms from the franchise — including cast members from Young + Pregnant — appeared in the trailer, as well as their moms.

Teen Mom OG alums Amber Portwood, Catelynn Baltierra, Maci Bookout, and Cheyenne Floyd were shown, and from Teen Mom 2, viewers saw Ashley Jones, Jade Cline, and Briana DeJesus. Visibly absent from the Teen Mom 2 crew, however, was Leah.

On Reddit, Teen Mom viewers reacted to Leah’s absence from the trailer.

Teen Mom viewers question whether Leah Messer left the franchise

“I see Leah isn’t there. I wonder why she didn’t participate this time around,” commented a curious Redditor.

Another Teen Mom viewer wrote, “I wonder why Leah didn’t film for this tho lol.”

Leah’s absence prompted another Redditor to ask, “So does this mean Leah is no longer apart of the TM franchise?”

Leah is missing from the cast photo in the trailer for Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion. Pic credit: MTV’s Teen Mom/YouTube

“Too bad Leah didn’t participate with her mom, would have been interesting,” read another comment from a Teen Mom viewer who noticed Leah wasn’t featured in the Season 2 Family Reunion promo.

Pic credit: u/Family_Chantal/Reddit

Leah’s broken engagement with Jaylan Mobley played out on The Next Chapter

This season on The Next Chapter, Leah’s engagement to her now ex-fiance Jaylan Mobley played out on MTV. Following some of their segments, Leah and Jaylan took to social media, where they exchanged jabs.

Leah accused Jaylan of a publicity stunt, disrespecting her, and lying to her on-screen. Jaylan denied any wrongdoing and offered an apology, and noted that he needs to work on himself.

Amid all of the online back-and-forth, Leah’s sister, Victoria Messer, got involved and insinuated that she had some dirt on Jaylan, accusing him of having “hidden secrets of manipulation.”

With everything that has played out on-camera and behind the scenes, perhaps Leah chose to skip out on Season 2 of Family Reunion to avoid adding any more drama to her life and airing it on national TV.

The Season 1 reunion for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesday, December 20 at 8/7c on MTV.