Is Larissa Lima a narcissist? Mystic Michaela takes a look at the 90 Day Fiance star’s aura

Larissa Lima has been unapologetic about what she wants and the 90 Day Fiance star has gone for it all with gusto. But is she a narcissist?

That’s where Mystic Michaela comes in. She’s a celebrity psychic medium, best known for her ability to read auras.

Mystic Michaela was a guest this week on the Hey Frase podcast featuring Sarah Fraser and Andrea Lopez. She shared some insight on several celebrities, including Cardi B and Offset, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, and Jerry Harris of Cheer.

But it was Mystic Michaela’s assessment of 90 Day Fiance star Larissa Lima that got our attention.

Larissa Lima is ‘purple and red’

The celebrity aura reader told Sarah and Andrea that “dysfunctional relationships are normalcy” for Cardi B and that Offset “feeds off of people’s attention.”

She also said Jerry Harris, the Cheer star who was recently accused of soliciting inappropriate photos from minors, has an “indigo” aura and that “indigo people have no boundaries.”

When it comes to Larissa Lima, Mystic Michaela said that her recent and very expensive plastic surgeries aren’t really surprising.

“She’s purple and red, and sometimes purple and red people have a narcissist vibe. But she’s always been up-front about it.”

The bit about Larissa can be heard here.

That sure does sound like Larissa. Ever since she came to the U.S. to marry Colt Johnson, Larissa has been pushing for cosmetic work, first starting with lip fillers as we saw on 90 Day Fiance.

Now, she’s had around $72,000 worth of work on her body and as her ex-husband recently said, she has become unrecognizable after having work done on her nose, breasts, tummy, hips, thighs and butt. She’s also had many rounds of Botox and fillers in her face and lips.

Larissa Lima is cashing in on her new body

While Larissa may actually be a narcissist, she has been very unapologetic and open about all the procedures she’s had done.

After all, it’s been earning the 90 Day Fiance star a huge amount of money.

Larissa has said that she already paid Eric Nichols back the money she borrowed for her first round of surgeries earlier this year. And after that was done, she treated herself to more work to celebrate her birthday in August.

She reported that she has earned at least $50,000 from Cameo just this year. On top of that, her CamSoda performance last week earned the site over $100,000 in streaming fees and tips. It’s not clear how much of that Larissa took home but it certainly was a large paycheck for just one night of work.

Hey Frase with Sarah Fraser and Andrea Lopez is a twice-a-week podcast where the comedians discuss a range of entertainment topics. You can check out this latest podcast in its entirety below.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.