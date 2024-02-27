Is Kyle Richards done with Dorit Kemsley after leaked reunion texts?

Kyle Richards’ friendship with Dorit Kemsley was already hanging on by a very thin thread this season, but the OG just went snip, snip on that.

It’s doubtful that the former close friends will recover from what some are calling a major violation on Dorit’s part.

Now, word on the street is that Kyle is officially done with the Beverly Beach founder.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion teaser has been causing a stir on social media after Dorit exposed a text message she received from Kyle.

The teaser shows Dorit in conversation with Erika Jayne about a manipulative text she received from Kyle the night before the reunion–after not hearing from her for months prior.

She showed the text to Erika while the cameras were rolling, and the Pretty Mess singer read it out loud. The cameras also zoomed in on Kyle’s message, and it’s been making the rounds on social media.

Is RHOBH star Kyle Richards officially done with Dorit Kemsley?

Kyle hasn’t publicly responded to the hoopla regarding her lengthy message to Dorit, but the claims are that she’s not happy about it.

A user on X recently teased that Dorit’s behavior was the final straw for the OG.

“Word on the street- Kyle is done with her friendship with Dorit after she found out about Dorit showing her text message at the reunion #RHOBH,” wrote BravoBabe.

Pic credit: @thebravobabe_/X

The text message saga played out backstage while Dorit and Erika were getting ready to hit the reunion stage.

However, for now, it’s unclear if Dorit brought up Kyle’s message to Andy Cohen or showed the message again during the reunion.

Either way, it has already been made public, and RHOBH fans have mixed opinions on the matter.

RHOBH fans are divided over the leaked text message drama

People have been sounding off on Dorit’s decision to publicly blast Kyle’s messages for the world to see.

Former RHOBH star– and Kyle’s bestie–Teddi Mellencamp and her Two Ts in a Pod cohost Tamra Judge recently slammed Dorit’s “sad” behavior, and other people agreed.

“Shame on Dorit …. Relationships are hard marriage is tough. Breakups should be private/ show or not, especially considering that there’s children involved,” said one commenter.

“Dorit.. this is her chance at a storyline.. she hasn’t had one since puppy gare,” said someone else.

Pic credit: @bravosnarkside/Instagram

However, some RHOBH fans were team Dorit.

“Since when is it unfair to provide receipts at a reunion? Dorit is doing her job bringing this to light after Kyle has publicly diminished their friendship and admittedly ignored her and her family issues for month,” reasoned one commenter.

“Dorit w the receipts, Proof, Time-line, Screenshots 👏👏👏,” wrote someone else.

Are you team Kyle or team Dorit? Sound off in the comments below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.