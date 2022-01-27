Is Kourtney Kardashian trying to steal Kendall Jenner’s shine with her latest swimsuit posts?

Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly “furious” with Kendall Jenner and the rest of her family. Pic credit: ©StarMaxWorldwide/ ImagePressAgency

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have recently caught attention for their jaw-dropping bikini photos.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars often show off their bodies via social media. However, Jenner nearly broke the Internet with her latest bikini slideshow. The supermodel stood in the snow in the post while wearing a black string swimsuit and fur boots.

Recently, the eldest Kardashian-Jenner sister posted several photos of herself in teeny tiny bikinis. However, is Kardashian’s post a coincidence, or has she had enough of her sisters getting all of the attention?

Kourtney Kardashian shared two bikini posts after Kendall Jenner’s steamy Aspen attire

On Wednesday, Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo in her Instagram stories. The Poosh founder relaxed outside in the post while wearing a lavender bikini. Kardashian then added sunglasses to her look as she moved her head slightly away from the camera. She also styled her dark hair in a high ponytail and played with several strands during her pose.

In her story, Kardashian promoted a Poosh post about her “jump rope routine.” Several days before the post, the mother of three shared a photo slideshow from a trip with her fiance, Travis Barker. The first picture in the set showed Kardashian wearing a cutout swimsuit with her hair pulled back. For accessories, she added a silver chain necklace to the mirror photo.

“Portofino, Italy August 2021,” Kardashian captioned.

Although the She’s All That actor’s post was about her summer vacation, her outfit choice looked eerily similar to one of Jenner’s past looks. As Monsters and Critics previously shared, the 818 Tequila founder rocked a head-turning cutout dress to her friend Lauren Perez’s wedding.

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instsgram

Suppose Kardashian did try to emulate her little sister. In 2018, she “copied Kendall” by wearing a bikini in the snow during the family’s Aspen trip.

Is Kourtney Kardashian frustrated with the Kardashian-Jenners?

Even though she hasn’t fessed up to stealing Jenner’s attention, Kardashian is reportedly angry with her famous family. Throughout the last few months, the Kar-Jenner sisters have made headlines regarding their personal lives. Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are going through messy breakups with their exes Kanye West and Tristan Thompson. Additionally, Kylie Jenner is expecting her second baby with her boyfriend, Travis Scott.

Kardashian is reportedly “living a nightmare” amid her engagement to Barker between her family’s relationship woes and Kendall’s steamy posts.

“Kourt is furious that this latest family drama is overshadowing the wedding planning,” a source recently told The Sun. “For her, the wedding is the biggest deal of her life, and she just felt that for once it should be all about her.”

Kardashian and Barker got engaged last October. In addition to his elaborate proposal, fans will see the couple’s wedding plans on The Kardashians.